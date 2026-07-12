Carson Hocevar found a brilliant new way to troll the NASCAR garage

Carson Hocevar is wearing the crown of troll of the NASCAR Cup Series with pride. On Sunday, he took his craft to the next level, and he’s giving away free merchandise in the process.

Who doesn’t love merch? Hocevar is offering 77 gear to fans, but there’s a catch.

On Sunday morning ahead of tonight’s race at Atlanta, Hocevar tweeted that he’s giving away free t-shirts. The catch?

“Giving away free t-shirts to the first 77 people who bring a different active driver’s t-shirt to trade it for any shirt of ours.

“Starts at noon at the merch trailer.”

Tremendous trolling of his competitors. Brilliant marketing.

All of this coming off one of his better troll jobs to date.

Hocevar trolls Zane Smith

Smith and Hocevar were tangled in a controversy stemming from Lap 32 of last Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, when Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

NASCAR opted for Saturday’s hauler meeting instead of penalizing Smith for his actions. Smith, however, went on Racin’ with the Boys on Thursday and called out Hocevar, calling him a ‘coward’ and ‘full of shit.’

Hocevar responded on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

“We’ll have to go to couples counseling, I’m sure,” said Hocevar. “You know, a lot of times with your partner and everything, you don’t see it, so unfortunate.”

Passion and clashing

When asked about Smith’s comments about Hocevar being the worst, the Spire star said passionate fans are what drive NASCAR.

“No, I mean, I think it’s a good thing that fans are passionate about the field. I haven’t seen any of it. If they’re insulting anything other than just anything on a racetrack, I don’t obviously condone that.

“We all look and sound and are different. I mean, I look goofy, so that’s not cool, but I don’t know.

“If people are gonna be sensitive about it, just tell them to comment on my stuff. I want to see it, and I think it’s funny. So, I surely get it, and I love it.

“I think it’s good. I think that’s what drives sports. It’s passion and clashing.”

How to watch the Quaker State 400

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler