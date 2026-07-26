Carson Hocevar has perfect response after flipping Corey Heim the bird at Brickyard 400

A frustrated Carson Hocevar showed Corey Heim his frustration during Stage 2 of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday by flipping Heim the bird. Following the race, Hocevar discussed the finger he showed Heim, who went on to win the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m just a fan,” said Hocevar. “Wanted to wave at him.

“He’s number one.

“He won.”

The lead-up to the bird

After pitting and cycling out behind Corey Heim, putting him a lap down, Hocevar grew more and more frustrated as laps added up and Heim stayed in front of him. He voiced frustration over the radio and then let Heim know about it as well.

As Heim crossed over the pit commitment line for his scheduled stop, Hocevar chased Heim to the line and he showed him his middle finger as he motored past.

“His stuff is super fast, obviously,” said Hocevar of Heim’s car. “With the car he’s in, he does a really, really good job with it.

“I’m looking forward to when we get our stuff a little better, being in front of him and maybe holding him up.”

Hocevar went on to finish 9th

Carson Hocevar finished the Brickyard 400 in ninth place. He talked about the pit cycles that kept shuffling back. He also talked about the difficulty in passing at IMS.

“The way we were on fuel, I needed to be able to run really fast laps. Just twice in a row, you just lose one spot.

“One spot maybe is a row, and then you’re just kind of stuck. It’s super hard to pass.

“So every time I would lose a spot on a cycle, I’m just like, you’re just bleeding a slow death knowing that you’re needing to be leading and hold on and defending rather than charging.”

Hocevar did make a move in the Chase standings, however. He moved up two spots to fifth place with four races to go in the regular season.

Hocevar is now the highest-ranking Chevrolet in the Chase standings.