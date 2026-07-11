carson-hocevar-has-perfect-response-after-NASCAR-hauler-meeting-with-zane-smith

In addition to Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen having a meeting in the NASCAR hauler today, so did Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar. Following the meeting with NASCAR officials, Hocevar met with the media.

Smith and Hocevar’s meeting stemmed from Lap 32 of Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, when Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

NASCAR opted for today’s hauler meeting instead of penalizing Smith for his actions. Smith, however, went on Racin’ with the Boys on Thursday and called out Hocevar, calling him a ‘coward’ and ‘full of shit.’

Hocevar responded on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

“We’ll have to go to couples counseling, I’m sure,” said Hocevar. “You know, a lot of times with your partner and everything, you don’t see it, so unfortunate.”

Passion and clashing

When asked about Smith’s comments about Hocevar being the worst, the Spire star said passionate fans are what drive NASCAR.

“No, I mean, I think it’s a good thing that fans are passionate about the field. I haven’t seen any of it. If they’re insulting anything other than just anything on a racetrack, I don’t obviously condone that.

“We all look and sound and are different. I mean, I look goofy, so that’s not cool, but I don’t know.

“If people are gonna be sensitive about it, just tell them to comment on my stuff. I want to see it, and I think it’s funny. So, I surely get it, and I love it.

“I think it’s good. I think that’s what drives sports. It’s passion and clashing.”

Hocevar pleased NASCAR didn’t punish Smith

When NASCAR announced that it would not penalize Zane Smith, Hocevar applauded the decision. He called the idea of punishing Smith ‘soft.’

“I was hoping they didn’t penalize him. That’d be really soft of the sport, personally.”

The message from NASCAR was simple: squash it. Hocevar could not help but crack a joke with officials afterward.

“I did tell the NASCAR guys in the hauler. I was like, well, if you expected it to continue, I don’t know if I would have picked this week. We’re going to Atlanta.

“If we’re going to Martinsville or something, I’d be like, yeah, it would make sense. But I was like, I don’t know if you can wreck anybody here intentionally in Atlanta.”