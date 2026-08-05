Carson Hocevar has the perfect idea for his ‘Days of Thunder 2’ cameo

Days of Thunder 2 continues to generate buzz in the NASCAR garage. The highly anticipated sequel has drivers jockeying to see if they land a role in the upcoming film. And you can count on Carson Hocevar among those who will be first in line.

Steven Taranto spoke with a host of drivers ahead of the Brickyard 400 about the original and the excitement surrounding Days of Thunder 2. Hocevar was among those he interviewed on the topic.

Cameo for Hocevar?

Carson Hocevar was asked about potentially having a cameo in the movie. Hocevar, always on brand, didn’t skip a beat in helping screenwriters develop an accurate role for him.

“I mean, it would be cool,” said Hocevar. “I’d like to wreck Cole Trickle at some point in the cameo, if I can get a cameo.

“Maybe that’ll get written in there at some point, so it’s a little realistic.”

Say what you will about Hocevar, but he remains as authentic as they come to at least how he is perceived both those inside and outside of the garage. And he continued that with his next answer.

Hocevar was asked about which character from the original he most identifies with. While some might expect the answer to be Rowdy Burns, it was neither him nor Russ Wheeler.

It is Cole Trickle. And it’s exactly why you would think.

“Probably Cole,” said Hocevar. “Yeah, he just wins one superspeedway race and hits a lot of shit in between.”

One win and it’s a superspeedway? Talladega for Hocevar, check.

Hits a lot of shit in between? Too numerous to count for Hocevar, but also a check.

Hocevar nailed it. Sign him up.

Denny Hamlin shares in Hocevar’s excitement

Ahead of the Brickyard 400, there was a buzz growing about Days of Thunder 2. Denny Hamlin was among those fired up for the sequel to the classic.

“Yeah, I think that there’s nothing but positives that certainly can come out of it,” said Hamlin. “Any kind of awareness you can bring to the sport, even if it’s dramatized, I think can really be a good thing.”

If you weren’t a NASCAR fan before the release of the original movie (granted, you had to be alive at the time), there was a massive draw of new eyes to the sport with the release. For NASCAR, this release will be bigger and could have a greater impact on building new fans.

Hamlin pulls back the curtain

It has been previously reported that Paramount has a director in mind. And the lead writer has been in place for a while now.

There have been reports of the writers for the film showing up at tracks and meeting with teams for the script. Before the Brickyard 400, there were no names attached.

Hamlin, who is currently leading the Chase standings in points, said he’s met with the directors and writers multiple times and he likes the path the Days of Thunder 2 is taking.

“So, yeah, I’ve met with the directors and the writers quite a bit on it and felt like they’re on a really fun path. And I think it’s going to be great for the screen.”

Days of Thunder 2 gets a director

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has zeroed in on Jonathan Levine to direct

Days of Thunder 2. With Tom Cruise set to star and a writer pegged to write the script, Levine could be set to let the engines roar.

“Paramount is finally putting the pedal to the floor on a sequel to Days of Thunder, giving the keys to Jonathan Levine to sit in the driver’s seat as director of the Tom Cruise vehicle.

“Cruise is on board to star in the follow-up to his 1990 racing drama and is producing with Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the producers of the original. The feature is intended to be Cruise’s next production.”

Although none of the plot has been leaked, filming is expected to begin in 2027.

The original Days of Thunder film was released in 1990. Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle, a young NASCAR driver looking to make his way to the top of the Cup Series.

Days of Thunder was a financial success as it made over $157 million worldwide. It also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound.

The primary writer for Days of Thunder 2 revealed

Sports Business Journal said earlier this season that a writer was making his way around NASCAR tracks looking for inspiration. It wrote: “Four people familiar with the matter said a Hollywood writer has been at recent races, including the Phoenix championship in November and the Daytona 500 last month. Two people identified the writer as Will Staples. … Staples also visited some team race shops near Charlotte, one of the people said.”

Staples has contributed to projects like the film “Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 video game, according to his IMDB page. Is he ready to spin up a classic on the track?

That will certainly be the hope of NASCAR enthusiasts around the world. The original film was hailed as a strong representation of the sport and has been widely embraced.