Carson Hocevar reveals which NASCAR driver’s shirts fans gave up the most in his giveaway

Carson Hocevar pulled off one of the greatest trolls of his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers in recent memory over the weekend. The results of that brilliant marketing ploy are in.

Hocevar is wearing the crown of King Troll of the Cup Series with pride. On Sunday, he took his craft to the next level, giving away free merchandise in the process. Ahead of the race at Atlanta, Hocevar tweeted that he’s giving away free T-shirts. The catch?

“Giving away free t-shirts to the first 77 people who bring a different active driver’s t-shirt to trade it for any shirt of ours.

“Starts at noon at the merch trailer.”

Tremendous trolling of his competitors. Brilliant marketing.

All of this coming off one of his better troll jobs to date.

The results

The results of the giveaway are in. And there’s video evidence of each of the 77 driver shirts traded in for their free Hocevar shirt, courtesy of Jordan Werth. Here is the final shirt count turned in by fans by driver:

Chase Elliott 20

William Byron 8

Zane Smith 7

Kyle Larson 7

Chris Buescher 4

Christopher Bell 3

Alex Bowman 3

Ryan Blaney 3

Noah Gragson 3

Front Row Motorsports 2

Joey Logano 2

Bubba Wallace 2

Shane van Gisbergen 2

Ross Chastain 2

JR Motorsports 1

23XI 1

Trackhouse 1

Ty Gibbs 1

Connor Zilisch 1

Erik Jones 1

Jimmie Johnson 1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1

Denny Hamlin 1

Gonna be honest, shocked at Chase Elliott being the most turned in, but I guess it makes sense since he’s the most popular current driver. So there’s more merch of his out there than, say, Zane Smith.

Speaking of Smith, Hocevar was on a heater on Sunday.

Hocevar trolls Zane Smith

Smith and Hocevar were tangled in a controversy stemming from Lap 32 of last Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, when Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

NASCAR opted for Saturday’s hauler meeting instead of penalizing Smith for his actions. Smith, however, went on Racin’ with the Boys on Thursday and called out Hocevar, calling him a ‘coward’ and ‘full of shit.’

Hocevar responded on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

“We’ll have to go to couples counseling, I’m sure,” said Hocevar. “You know, a lot of times with your partner and everything, you don’t see it, so unfortunate.”

Passion and clashing

When asked about Smith’s comments about Hocevar being the worst, the Spire star said passionate fans are what drive NASCAR.

“No, I mean, I think it’s a good thing that fans are passionate about the field. I haven’t seen any of it. If they’re insulting anything other than just anything on a racetrack, I don’t obviously condone that.

“We all look and sound and are different. I mean, I look goofy, so that’s not cool, but I don’t know.

“If people are gonna be sensitive about it, just tell them to comment on my stuff. I want to see it, and I think it’s funny. So, I surely get it, and I love it.

“I think it’s good. I think that’s what drives sports. It’s passion and clashing.”