Carson Hocevar unloads on modern NASCAR TV broadcasts in passionate rant

It’s the off week for the NASCAR Cup Series (and all three national series). Carson Hocevar could be doing anything, but he’s watching the 2000 Talladega race. Watching the old broadcast inspired him to take to two different platforms to rant about the state of broadcasts of NASCAR races and their production compared to that race and races of that era.

He started on his Facebook page. Then, went to his Instagram page. Gotta say, whether I agree or disagree with his point, I admire that the messages, although are same theme, are not a copy and paste.

Hocevar had something to get off his chest. And that’s exactly what he did. Two different, but well-articulated rants on the state of TV coverage of NASCAR.

The Facebook version

“Sitting here watching the 2000 Talladega race. It’s insane; we as a sport produce the product we give to fans, and wonder why fans have lost interest. This race (2000 Talladega) is beautiful. The sights, the sounds, the cars, the production, the commentators.

“It’s clear as day why the sport is where it’s at and not where it once was. The entertainment value of this race is so much better and so visually more appealing.

“Casual fans just wanna be entertained. They don’t care about aero, engine packages, downforce, drag, tire wear. They truly don’t care. They just wanna be visually entertained and feel like they’re not wasting their time watching something that’s not prestigious.

“We’re on the ventilator and asleep at the wheel of what the real problems are. Back in the day, you can see the innovation year to year of the broadcast quality and them trying to always improve. Now it’s just cutting stuff to improve the bottom line and wondering why people lose interest or are no longer impressed.

“There’s nothing new. Eventually they’ve seen it all, or it’s a shell of what it once was, and there’s no point of tuning in.”

Hocevar heads to Instagram

Shortly after, Hocevar headed to Instagram to relay a similar message. He delved a little deeper. This time referencing the Daytona 500.

“Everything about this is better,” said Hocevar. “The racing, the visuals, the commentary, the paint schemes, the sounds.

“7.489 million watched the Daytona 500. 150k-ish went to the Daytona 500. Yet the Victory Lane isn’t prominent and is just an afterthought.

“You already seen them. You already heard from them. It’s not secondary, or it’s a shot as they cut away to a cornhole championship that is in the next TV time slot.

“The majority of people watched an interview with nothing around it other than concrete on a track. Not confetti and his team splashing him while fireworks go off, and looking like it’s of importance of what they just watched.

“Based off what I’ve watched, they always tried to one-up their last broadcast or the last year back in the day. Or try and just make visual gains and innovation.

“Now the bar is to cut everything they can to move their bottom line and give just enough to make it okay and wonder why people lose or lost interest.”

“At the end of the day, casuals don’t care about aero. They don’t care about engine packages. They don’t care about the tire wear.

“They just wanna be entertained. They don’t even care where their favorite driver runs. They just wanna be entertained, whether they ran 1st or 34th.

“They… Just… Wanna… Be… Entertained.

“Rant over. LOL.”

Well, do you agree with Hocevar here? Is he onto something?