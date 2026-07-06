chase-briscoe-credits-tim-tebow-for-emotional-post-race-celebration-after-Chicagoland-win

Chase Briscoe notched his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory on Sunday night. Briscoe led a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to the checkered flag at Chicagoland Speedway, followed by Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin for a top-three sweep in the eero 400.

Following the race, the burnout, and the celebration on the track, Briscoe made his way to the TNT Sports desk with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, Marty Smith, Jeff Burton, and Jamie McMurray. The first question came from Marty Smith, and it focused on the first part of Briscoe’s post-race celebration.

Briscoe exited his No. 19 Bass Pro Shop Toyota and took a knee. Smith asked about that moment.

‘I stole it from Tim Tebow’

“That’s something I’ve been doing since 2018,” said Briscoe. “I just feel like God’s opened so many doors for me to be in this position.

“It’s just a way for me to get down and say thanks. And honestly, just let me glorify him through whatever the process is going to be after the race.

“It’s just something I’ve always done. And honestly, I stole it from Tim Tebow. Yeah, that’s something I’ve just done my whole career.”

The second was for Johnny Morris

Steve Letarte asked Briscoe about the next part of the celebration when he cast an imaginary rod and reel. Briscoe said that one was for Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops.

“I’ve been thinking about that one for a while. I’m hoping that Johnny liked it. And what a cool weekend. It’s the most American thing you can do: drive the Bass Pro Shop car, especially the red, white, and blue car.

“4th of July weekend, 250th birthday of America, and yeah, feel like an absolute American right now. It’s so damn cool.”

Jeff Burton asked what type of real it was.

“That was the baitcaster, yeah.”

Briscoe loves Chicagoland Speedway

It’s easy to love a track when you win. For Briscoe, Chicagoland has always been a track he’s loved. And he’s hoping that NASCAR returns in 2027.

“I’ve always loved this place, even when we used to run here,” Briscoe said after winning the first race at the speedway following a 7-year hiatus at the track. “It was always a top-five racetrack for me. It’s just so unique. It’s so rough. It’s slick, but it’s not slick at the same time.

“You can absolutely rip it here early on and then as you start to lose tires, you start slipping and sliding around a lot more. Truthfully, I was surprised we didn’t go to the fence. I thought for sure we’d get to the fence. If we raced in the day, we’d definitely do that, but what more could you ask from a racetrack?

“It made it a lot of fun from the driver’s seat.”