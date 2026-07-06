Chase Briscoe wins 2026 NASCAR Cup Series eero 400, full results at Chicagoland Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR eero 400 is officially in the books. Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s race in the Cup Series’ return to Chicagoland Speedway after a 7-year hiatus.

Briscoe held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell, who made a furious charge to challenge his teammate in the final three laps. Fellow JGR driver and Chase standings leader, Denny Hamlin finished third after a late pass of William Byron to complete the top-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs racing.

Here are the full results from Sunday’s race, the 19th of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Christopher Bell

3. Denny Hamlin

4. William Byron

5. Alex Bowman

6. Bubba Wallace

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Ty Gibbs

9. Corey Heim

10. Riley Herbst

The rest of the running order will be updated shortly.

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.

This is a developing story