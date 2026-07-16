chase-elliott-delivers-surprising-carson-hocevar-take-after-everyone-else-piled-on

Chase Elliott was this week’s guest on Racin’ with the Boys. As they do on every episode, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton ask the guests their opinion on Carson Hocevar.

Most drivers have ripped Hocevar. Elliott gave the most unique response yet.

“It’s kind of funny you ask,” said Elliott. “I know he’s been a hot topic here lately, but I have no issues with him.

“I really don’t. And you know, he’s a guy that has raced me hard, and there’s been a couple of times I felt like maybe right around his rookie year that he kind of rubbed me the wrong way a couple of times.”

A couple of conversations later

Elliott said that he had a couple of conversations with Hocevar after those times. Since then, Hocevar has shown him respect on the track.

“I do remember having a couple of conversations with him there early on, respectfully, just the best I knew how. And ever since then, we have been totally good.

“And I feel like he always treats me with a lot of respect on track. He races hard, but I’m okay with that, unless he’s running me in the fence or crashing me or something stupid, but I’m kind of good right now.”

Of course, that ‘right now’ is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to Hocevar. Elliott added an asterisk to the explanation.

“So subject to change. I mean, you never know what’s going to happen next week, but, I feel like he’s given me quite a lot of respect really ever since those early on incidents that I wouldn’t even say incidents, but just conversations we had, just kind of racers talking back and forth.

“I wish I had something juicier and better to give you, but I don’t; We’ve kind of been good. So I have no issue right now.”

Elliott pressed on tone of those conversations

Lewan and Compton asked earlier about times that Chase’s dad, Bill Elliott, would get mad at him. Elliott said that his NASCAR legend father had a different approach, but it would get across loud and clear.

Elliott said he always knew he had messed up on the track when Bill would simply say “I wouldn’t have done that.” Message sent.

When Lewan and Compton pressed on how heated those Hocevar conversations went, Elliott realized, he was inadvertently turning into his dad.

“I wasn’t talking at him by any means. Like, I think it was just more of a conversation of, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I would have done this,’ Elliott paused, reflecting on how he approached Hocevar similarly to how his dad talked to him. He laughed and then restarted. “I guess, coming back to my dad’s way of telling me, ‘I wouldn’t have done that.’ So, inadvertently, but probably more that route than I was talking at him.

“They were nothing fiery, nothing mean, nothing dramatic. Just, ‘Hey, you know, let’s, let’s think about this a little differently.’

“And I feel like with me, at least it’s been all good.”