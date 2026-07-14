Chase pressure fuels Tyler Reddick, Shane van Gisbergen post-race exchange

The Chase is closing in. And while tempers were already high in the closing laps of the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta, those emotions were amplified by Championship aspirations and clearance of the bubble to make the Chase.

That was evident on Sunday night, well, well after 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning in Atlanta. Tyler Reddick, who led the points standings for the first 17 weeks of the season, sought out Shane van Gisbergen for a spirited discussion following the race, which was won by Ryan Blaney.

Entering the night, Reddick was looking to regain the top spot from Denny Hamlin. Van Gisbergen was looking to maintain his bubble to the cut line to make the Chase.

Van Gisbergen gives his version of events

With the race going to overtime, van Gisbergen was lined up behind Reddick, who was looking for help on the restart. Following the race, van Gisbergen was asked about the post-race discussion with Reddick.

“I just didn’t do a good enough job getting attached to him and sort of dropped off and then the 3 (Austin Dillon) wasn’t there to help me,” said van Gisbergen. “I could have managed that better, I needed to be attached to [Reddick], and the 12 (Ryan Blaney) and the 23 (Bubba Wallace) were on the inside.

“They just took off. They did a good job. He just gave me a couple of pointers. I need to be better at the restart still.”

Reddick explains his side

A visibly frustrated Reddick also addressed the conversation.

“Just talking about how important that launch is for all of us,” said Reddick. “You know, he didn’t lose a lot of ground. I lost a lot, but yeah, just trying to help ourselves have a shot at winning there. That’s all.

“‘Hey man, this is what I saw. This is what would have helped.’ That’s all it is.

I get it. Like, as we get racing there, you know, the Chevys are gonna stick with each other. That’s not what, not what it’s about.

“It’s just super crucial on overtime restart to be tied together and you know, he told me he just missed a little bit. So that’s all it was, just a conversation about that.”

Van Gisbergen finished P6. Reddick finished the race in P8. With six races left before the Chase, expect more of these emotions to be amplified on both ends of the Chase standings. Reddick remains in second in the standings, 24 points behind Denny Hamlin for the top spot. Van Gisbergen fell one spot to 15th in the standings, 31 points above the cut line.