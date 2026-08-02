Christopher Bell completes NASCAR redemption arc with one ‘Days of Thunder’ tweet

The NASCAR off-week is here, and while it could be claimed that several drivers have been winning off the track since Sunday at the Brickyard, one driver has won social media redemption. Yes, that driver is Christopher Bell, and he has answered for his crimes against his profession.

One simple tweet has rarely made such an impact. It said simply, “Happy off day,” but it was the embedded picture that seemingly righted the NASCARverse. Ladies and gentlemen, he’s finally done it.

Christopher Bell is watching Days of Thunder for the first time.

Happy off day pic.twitter.com/GbaSEeZRyX — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) August 2, 2026

How we got here

A question on Days of Thunder 2 posed to Chase Briscoe spawned an all-out assault on Christopher Bell. It included an all-time Kyle Larson facial expression and Carson Hocevar pressing Bell on the issue.

Steven Taranto was on the Days of Thunder beat on Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His questions to drivers spawned some of the funniest moments from Indy ahead of the Brickyard 400.

And it all started with Chase Briscoe selling out his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell had never watched Days of Thunder.

“I mean, the guys that know, like Connor Zilisch, he’s probably never saw it,” said Briscoe. “I know Christopher Bell’s never seen Days of Thunder, so you all need to give him a hard time about that.”

PART 1 OF THE "CHRISTOPHER BELL HAS NEVER SEEN DAYS OF THUNDER" SCANDAL



Chase Briscoe ratted Bell out to us in the media. I asked Kyle Larson about it and his face said as much as his words did.



"That's crazy. They have TVs in Oklahoma, I think. I don't know. Christopher, he's… pic.twitter.com/QMOxtbmWV2 — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 24, 2026

The Larson facial expression

When alerted by Taranto that Bell had not watched Days of Thunder, Kyle Larson was perplexed. And it set up a hilarious comment from Larson to match.

“I don’t know, man,” said Larson. “That’s crazy. They have TVs in Oklahoma, I think.

“I don’t know. Christopher, I don’t know. He’s an interesting fella, and this makes him even more interesting.

“So, that’s wild.”

Wild, indeed. It didn’t take long for Bell to have to answer for his crimes against his profession.

Hocevar calls out, Bell comes clean

While getting interviewed by Steven Taranto, Carson Hocevar was alerted to the Bell-Days of Thunder debacle. He yelled across the room to Bell to get to the bottom of the issue.

At first, Bell said he’s seen the movie. Then he came clean.

“I’ve seen bits and pieces of it, but I’ve never watched it straight through,” said Bell.

When pressed on it, Bell joked, “We don’t have TVs in Oklahoma.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS THAT HE'S NEVER SEEN DAYS OF THUNDER



"I've seen bits and pieces of it. I've never watched it straight through."



Bell says he hasn't seen Days of Thunder in full because "We don't have TVs in Oklahoma. No TVs in Oklahoma."



He's not much… https://t.co/PHp6LI1HJn pic.twitter.com/WuFteU3DkD — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 24, 2026

Bob Pockrass was taken aback by it as well. He asked Bell how it was possible, even with rain delays and the offseason and the like.

“Not a movie guy. I can probably count on one hand how many movies I’ve watched straight through.”

Pressed on whether he would watch Days of Thunder 2 if he’s in it, Bell remained non-committal, even admitting he’s never watched the NASCAR docuseries on Netflix, Full Speed.

“Maybe, although I haven’t watched the Netflix documentary yet. I don’t know, just not a TV guy.”