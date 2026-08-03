Connor Zilisch, Noah Gragson could settle Indianapolis feud at ‘Losers Dinner’

Connor Zilisch and Todd Gilliland were guest hosts on Actions Detrimental this week. One of the pressing questions was what spurred the bizarre Noah Gragson at Indianapolis last week. Zilisch was on the receiving end of it, and Gilliland is Gragson’s teammate.

Someone must have an answer. And if they don’t, Losers Dinner could be an enlightening moment for all parties.

The incident

One of the more bizarre incidents of the Brickyard 400 was Noah Gragson losing his cool and making contact with Connor Zilisch at race speed twice. And then, hitting him under caution, followed by a middle finger that would make Carson Hocever proud.

On Lap 41 is when the action in the video above starts. Zilisch ran longer in Stage 1 before pitting. Realizing that Zilisch was going to blend right in front of him, Gragson yells, “motherf*cker” as Zilisch is just crossing the blend line.

Fast forward to the Kyle Larson spin and crash on Lap 45. Gragson catches Zilisch under caution and slaps the driver’s side of the 88 with his right side. Gragson then slows to let Zilisch, still under caution, and speeds up to flip Zilisch the bird on the right side of Zilisch’s car.

It was at this point that Gragson said: “This f*cking prick in the 88, quit f*cking blocking.” His spotter responds: “10-4. I see it. Big picture here, bud.”

When his spotter told him not to play Gragson’s games, Zilisch responded: “I’m not the one running into him.”

The ‘f*cking prick’ responds

Zilisch was asked about it on Actions Detrimental. He’s still unsure of what set Gragson off.

“I still don’t,” said Zilisch. “I don’t know, man.

“I don’t know what I did to upset the four car. But yeah, ‘That little prick in the 88 something about him.”

Asked if he has or will call or text Gragson over the incident, Zilisch said he has not. He also won’t.

“If I wreck somebody, I will call the guy, but in that situation, I don’t feel like I did anything.

“I’m not going to go text the guy and say, ‘Hey man, what was that for?’”

Gilliland was asked if he knows what set off Gragson, considering they’re teammates. He said he still doesn’t know either.

“No, I didn’t even see it until I got back to my phone and I was like, ‘Huh, I missed something,’” said Gilliland. “I mean, it’s just frustrating in general, racing at Indy because like you can be stuck behind a guy for legitimately like 45 laps.

“Like there’s just nothing you can do. So I don’t know. I think we all get a little frustrated, but that’s racing.”

Zilisch made light of the situation. Considering they were racing for 33rd at the moment of the incident.

“It’s like me and Noah, man,” Zilisch joked. “It’s like trash versus garbage, racing each other for 33rd.”

Losers Dinner could provide answers

Zilisch and Gilliland revealed that they have a Losers Dinner on Tuesday nights. The group is Zilisch, Gilliland, Zane Smith, Riley Herbst, and Noah Gragson. The lowest finisher of the week has to pay for dinner.

“We do have a losers dinner,” said Zilisch. “We are all in a group chat, and whoever finishes last in that group has to buy dinner for everybody that week and their wives. And I don’t have a girlfriend, so I’m getting the short end of the stick on that because I’m having to buy for all these girls all these dinners.

“He has been our sugar daddy this year,” Gilliland chimed in.

Maybe at the next one, Gragson can tell Zilisch what made him so angry at Indy.