Connor Zilisch, Todd Gilliland build NASCAR ultimate fight card with Carson Hocevar as main draw

FIGHT! Carson Hocevar vs. Zane Smith. Austin Hill vs. Shane van Gisbergen. Corey Heim vs. Carson Hocevar. Connor Zilisch and Todd Gilliland were guest hosts on Actions Detrimental this week with Denny Hamlin out, and the topic of picking winners of fights came up.

Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway only really caused one real on-track incident, Noah Gragson’s beef with Zilisch aside, and that was Carson Hocevar and his middle finger heard ‘round the Brickyard. Zilisch and Gilliland took it back to Chicagoland for Zane Smith and Hocevar, as well as Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen.

Choose your fighter

Both of the Chicagoland incidents resulted in NASCAR hauler meetings for Smith/Hocevar and van Gisbergen/Hill. So if both pairs decided to lace up gloves and settle the score in the squared circle, which two drivers would emerge victorious?

That was the question posed to Connor Zilisch and Todd Gilliland. Who would win a boxing match between Zane Smith (Gilliland’s teammate) and Carson Hocevar?

“Dude, oh, man, I don’t even know if I should say this, but probably not Zane,” said Gilliland. “I actually, I don’t know. Both of them would reach, bro.

“That would actually be a funny fight. I bet Zane and Hocevar, it would just be like gummy arms.”

Zilisch took the other side: “I think Zane would win.”

Van Gisbergen is a lover, not a fighter

The same question was posed about SVG and Austin Hill. That’s when Zilisch revealed that van Gisbergen has never been in a fight.

“Dude, that would be more aggressive, man,” said Gilliland. “There’d be some landed punches. SVG and Austin Hill would be haymakers.”

Zilisch wants to see it. But did offer the disclaimer.

“I would pay a thousand dollars if you told me where we could go watch that right after this,” said Zilisch. “SVG told me he’s never fought, though.

“He’s a lover, not a fighter.”

Attention turns to Heim Time vs. The Hurricane

Unprovoked, Gilliland offered up Heim vs. Hocevar. With the bird and all the history, it makes sense.

“I kind of like this Hocevar-Heim rivalry going on,” said Gilliland. It’s fun.

“Everyone seems like they’re getting united against Hocevar, like it’s, it’s kind of crazy, but we’ll see. That’s a Connor’s guy.”

Asked if they thought the Heim-Hocevar rivalry is real or just made-for-social-media programming, neither Zilisch nor Gilliland hesitated.

“I think it’s pretty real, man,” said Gilliland. “I don’t think Heim likes him.”

Zilisch went into more depth.

“I don’t think Hocevar would b-line the pit road wall and flip him off at Indy if he didn’t actually dislike (Heim),” said Zilisch. “I don’t know. I think it could be a little bit of a show.

“I definitely think Hocevar is doing a good job of being on social media and saying the right things to get people to laugh. But I think at the end of the day, I think those two do not like each other, without a doubt.

“I don’t think many people like racing Hocevar on the track, but I would say that’s probably one of the people Hocevar doesn’t like racing.”