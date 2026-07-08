Corey Heim addresses Carson Hocevar feud, doubles down on Kaden Honeycutt comments

Corey Heim is having a banner year. After capturing the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series Championship in 2025, Heim bet on himself in 2026, running a handful of truck races and a handful of NASCAR Cup Series races.

The success parlayed into a full-time Cup ride with 23XI in 2027. And, Heim has already notched his first Cup Series win, winning the inaugural NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado in June.

On his way to winning that race, just his 13th Cup Series start, Heim moved Carson Hocevar out of the way, wrecking the Spire driver. It resulted in an entertaining and contentious social media back-and-forth between the two, with Heim using Hocevar’s own quote from before the Daytona 500 in response to a fan who said he had to spin out Hocevar to win: “Well, just get the f*** out of the way, and there wouldn’t be a wreck. You know what I mean? Just move. Just move out of the way.”

Cold response to Kaden Honeycutt

Heim appeared on SPEED this week with Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton. Harvick asked Heim about the rivalry with Hocevar and his cold and calculating response to fellow Toyota driver in the truck series, Kaden Honeycutt.

The Honeycutt incident occurred in Michigan last month in the truck series. Honeycutt didn’t feel that Heim raced him fairly at the finish as Heim went on to win.

In the post-race presser, Heim was told about the comments from Honeycutt. His response: “Get thicker skin and deal with it. That’s my advice to him.”

“I feel like I’ve always been a guy that’s racing people the way they race me, you know, and I’m a fair game guy,” said Heim to Harvick about both incidents. “If there’s a guy that has raced me extremely clean and I wreck him on accident, I will be the most apologetic guy ever. And if he wants to talk his crap, I’ll be like, that is more than fair. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of displaying that.

“And like, if there’s guys that want to race me dirty, I’m going to race them dirty back. And if they don’t like it, then get thicker skin. You know, but I feel like my racing code, if you will, is very fair.

“You look at Bristol earlier this year, we got taken out by [Christian] Eckes, but I feel like he’s always been a very fair guy and he did it on accident. So I was like, yeah, I mean, he didn’t do it on purpose. I’m not mad at him.

“But if you got guys that are wrecking me on a weekly basis and they just continue to do it, I’ll probably speak up about it or maybe get them back if I can. But yeah, I feel like my racing code is pretty fair.”

The beef with Carson Hocevar

The Hocevar-Heim beef predates Coronado with several run-ins in the truck series, most notably in 2023 for the championship in Phoenix, when both ended up wrecked, costing Heim the title.

Coronado was on the Cup stage, however, and grew into a life of its own as the two traded jabs over Twitter. Carson Hocevar hosted the Dale Jr. Download two days later, and despite that show featuring an interview with the winner of the race the previous weekend, there was no interview with Heim, which was highly anticipated.

Harvick asked Heim if he was actually doing the tweeting or if it was a PR person handling it.

“Yeah, I was on it. I’m not a big social media guy, but I feel like with all the traction that whole interaction got, I felt like I had to fire back a little bit.

“And they’re giving me so much crap about not calling in [for the interview with Hocevar]. I didn’t even hear about the whole thing because I was in Costa Mesa the whole time. So yeah, it was fun.”

These are the rivalries that drive NASCAR. We need more. But it looks like the future is in good hands with these two showing no love lost.