Corey Heim delivers savage comeback after Carson Hocevar’s middle finger

The Carson Hocevar – Corey Heim rivalry added yet another chapter on Sunday at the Brickyard 400. And although Corey Heim is not full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series yet, the rivalry is becoming must-watch TV.

Heim not only won the race, his second in 15 Cup Series starts, but he got off a stinging comeback in response to Hocevar.

Carson Hocevar showed Corey Heim his frustration during Stage 2 of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday by flipping Heim the bird. After pitting and cycling out behind Corey Heim, putting him a lap down, Hocevar grew more and more frustrated as laps added up and Heim stayed in front of him. He voiced frustration over the radio and then let Heim know about it as well.

As Heim crossed over the pit commitment line for his scheduled stop, Hocevar chased Heim to the line, and he showed him his middle finger as he motored past.

Heim responds to Hocevar

Following the race, Heim was asked about the fly-by middle finger from Hocevar and he offered quite the comeback. On the set of the TNT Sports post-race show, it was Steve Letarte that had the question ready to fire for Heim.

At the time, Heim had not seen the bird from Hocevar.

“I handed him a big fat ‘L’ after that,” said Heim.

Heim wasn’t done. In his post-race press conference. He asked where Hocevar finished in the race. When told Hocevar finished ninth in the race, Heim let another zinger rip.

“You guys sure love to talk about a guy who finished ninth.”

Spicy.

Hocevar on the bird

Following the race, Hocevar discussed the finger he showed Heim. Dripping with sarcasm, Hocevar said he’s a Heim fan.

“I’m just a fan,” said Hocevar. “Wanted to wave at him. He’s number one.

“He won.”

Hocevar did give Heim his due. He also pointed out the speed of Toyotas.

“His stuff is super fast, obviously,” said Hocevar of Heim’s car. “With the car he’s in, he does a really, really good job with it.

“I’m looking forward to when we get our stuff a little better, being in front of him and maybe holding him up.”