corey-heim-fires-back-after-carson-hocevar-throws-down-challenge-to-NASCAR-garage

The Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim rivalry ratcheted up another level on Sunday, despite Heim not being on the track with Hocevar in Atlanta at the Quaker State 400. The two, however, will be on the track together this weekend.

During Sunday’s pre-race show, Hocevar was peppered with pointed questions by Jeff Burton and Jamie McMurray about whether his personality and driving style would hurt him on track. He was also asked about his lack of respect from fellow competitors.

Hocevar stayed true to form and didn’t back down. Instead, he laid down the gauntlet for competitors.

Hocevar throws down the challenge

“I’m just growing with this thing, you know; I’ll be able to know that when that day comes,” said Hocevar. “But at the same time, they can all stand up to the plate and bring it on. You know what I mean? And, I don’t know if anybody really wants to get in that war.

“So, I’m probably taking advantage of it right now. And, tomorrow, I might think differently or a year from now or two. I’m not really ready to answer that yet.

“I just know where I’m at today. It’s tough to fight somebody when they don’t got anything to lose.

“I don’t know their job situations or if they even feel comfortable doing it. But, you know, I’m ready to go.”

Hocevar was clear that he wasn’t making a threat. He was just explaining his feelings about those complaining about him.

“That’s not like a threat and taunt. I don’t want to get in car wars. But, I love racing really hard.

“I’m disappointed when they don’t race me hard because I just want to enjoy these races.

“I don’t know how many of these I got. I want to just race as hard as I can and just really enjoy it and know that I was 100 percent me and enjoyed it.”

Corey Heim reacts

NASCAR, which never misses an opportunity to sell some drama, tweeted the video clip of Hocevar’s responses on the TNT Sports pre-race broadcast.

Corey Heim, who is already building a history with Hocevar, most recently at San Diego, took very little time to react to the Hocevar challenge. He replied to the NASCAR Hocevar tweet with one word and one emoji.

“Son 😂”

Son 😂 — Corey Heim (@CoreyHeim_) July 13, 2026

Heim and Hocevar are set to meet on the track this weekend in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at North Wilkesboro.

Heim was announced on Tuesday morning as the pilot of the No. 5 truck for Tricon. Hocevar will be driving the No. 77 truck for Spire.

The race, the Faith Fest 250, gets underway at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1.