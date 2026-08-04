Corey Heim reveals second thoughts about planned 23XI Racing number switch

23XI has four numbers in the NASCAR Cup Series. Corey Heim had his choice of two numbers, 35 or 67. Heim chose the 67 to run in his part-time stint with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned team.

Denny Hamlin revealed that Heim will change to the 35 next season and that it was Heim’s choice to do so. That said, Heim is starting to have second thoughts.

The numbers are tied to Michael Jordan, except for one

23XI holds 23, 35, 45, and 67. 23 and 45 are Jordan’s numbers from the Chicago Bulls. He wore 23 pre-retirement and wore 45 in his return to the Bulls after a stint in baseball. Jordan chose 45 because it offered him a fresh start following his return, his father’s death, and it was the number he wore for baseball with the White Sox farm system. He changed back to 23 after 22 games.

Jordan is also tied to 35. He wore the number in the Arizona Fall League during his baseball stint. 35 was his jersey number with the Scottsdale Scorpions.

67 is not tied to Jordan’s numbers. It’s the outlier, but it does offer some continuity with 23, 45, 67.

Back to Heim and his decision

When Corey Heim made his decision to drive the part-time slate with 23XI, he was offered a choice of the 35 or 67 (despite Riley Herbst already driving the 35).

Heim chose the 67. Then he told Hamlin that after seeing the 35 on the car, he wanted the 35 for 2027 … or maybe not. He talked about it with Corey LaJoie on Stacking Pennies this week.

“At the beginning of the year, it was almost like a non-debate for me,” said Heim of switching to the 35. “I just think like, okay, so get this: when I was part-time, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but when I was part-time going into my part-time season, they let me pick between 67 and 35, like over Riley.

“And I picked 67. But now after I saw the 35 on a car, I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s actually a pretty good looking number.’”

Corey LaJoie takes issue, makes pitch

LaJoie entered the show with the idea to convince Heim to keep the 67. And it’s hard to argue with his rationale after Heim has won two of his last three races as a part-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series with just 15 starts under his belt.

“There have been some shit boxes though with 35 on there in NASCAR history,” said LaJoie.

Heim fired back with: “Has there been any non-shit boxes of 67 other than this one?”

LaJoie set the trap perfectly.

“That’s my point exactly!” said LaJoie. “You’ve already got a ton of equity and die casts and all this stuff. You’re making the 67. That’s you now. The 35 hasn’t been your number.

“So you’ve already made the 67 your number. Own that thing. Like 67, Heim Time!”

Heim considering sticking with 67

Heim has been thinking about it a lot recently. The wins at San Diego and Indy have certainly helped.

“So, I don’t know. I could be convinced,” said Heim. “I’m way more up in the air with it right now than I was a month ago before we had won San Diego.

“When I look at social media and see the amount of people that are in the same boat as you are, it’s definitely making me want to discuss it. So stay tuned.”