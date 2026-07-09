‘Coward’: Zane Smith unloads on Carson Hocevar and his fans

Zane Smith and Riley Herbst were on Bussin’ with the Boys on Thursday. It was the first appearance by Smith since his run-in with Carson Hocevar on Sunday at the eero 400.

During the race, it appeared that Smith attempted to intentionally wreck Hocevar. In the process, he wrecked himself as well. Although that incident wasn’t discussed, host Taylor Lewan showed a series of pictures of drivers to Smith and Herbst and asked for a one-word response.

The final pic was of Carson Hocevar. Zane Smith didn’t hold back.

“Bumfuck,” said Smith. “His fans are the worst part. Have you ever seen the South Park huge guy that’s typing on the keyboard? Those are like all of his fans.”

Lewan asked if Hocevar has the worst fans.

“Pretty much,” Smith responded. “I mean, I feel like the whole industry …”

Before Smith finished, Lewan responded.

“I don’t think that clip is going to bode well for the [Hocevar] fans and your relationship.”

Lewan asked if his fans are the worst or Carson.

“Both,” responded Smith.

Lewan said that while Smith and Herbst were the most open about it, all the drivers that he and Will Compton have had on the show, have similar feelings about Hocevar.

“Every single driver that’s come on this bus, well, you guys have been the most blunt about it,” said Lewan. “But after, they’ll be like, no, fuck that guy. The way he drives, all this.”

All goes back to Iowa

It was widely thought that Sunday’s incident at Chicagoland was a result of Iowa last year. Although Smith never referred to Sunday’s deal specifically, he did bring up Iowa when asked how he deals with Hocevar.

“Me and him had a run-in together at Iowa, and we’ve raced hard and whatnot,” said Smith. “There’s a difference between certain guys who will race you hard. He’ll just put us both in a bad spot where it’s just costing us lap time. And neither of us are benefiting from it.

“That part gets frustrating, but I remember, I don’t know if he made a mistake, but he wrecked us. And then, he spends the rest of the race waving at me, playing nice guy like, ‘Oh man, I’m so sorry.’

“And then goes on social media and like posts, an admit one [deli ticket counter machine].”

‘That’s a coward in my opinion’

Smith wasn’t done on the topic. He finished with quite a bang.

“If you’re going to be the guy hiding behind social media, I don’t know. That’s a coward in my opinion.

“Act that way in person, like say that to my face, but don’t be one way in person and then hide behind your phone.”

NASCAR did not penalize Smith for Sunday’s incident with Hocevar. Instead, both Smith and Hocevar have been called to the NASCAR hauler ahead of Sunday’s race at Atlanta for a meeting.

When will Hocevar and Smith meet again on the track

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was