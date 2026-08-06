Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks about NASCAR’s Daytona changes, Jeff Burton delivers must-hear answer

NASCAR changing the rules package for Daytona and superspeedways is building excitement for the Coke Zero 400. While everyone is cautious in terms of how much of a change we’ll see in the racing product, it’s widely viewed as a step in the right direction. Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the changes this week, and Jeff Burton had an interesting perspective.

On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Dale Jr. asked what expectations were for the summer Daytona race with the package changes. Jeff Burton got on a roll and dropped some great insight and reflection.

Jeff Burton walks down memory lane at superspeedways

“They made some changes to the rules package, no practice going there,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Fire them off, go qualify, go race.

“I think there’s a lot of hopeful optimism, but at the same time, you just never know till they get out there and they run.”

That’s when Burton went in.

“We’ve done this a long time,” said Burton. “And I’ve never run a race at Daytona or Talladega that didn’t have some sort of restriction, right? And so, I’ve been in packages that you could pass like hell and we wreck like hell.

“I’ve been in packages where you just sat there, ra-ra-ra-ra-ride, I feel like I’ve seen it all. And it’s a hard fix. It’s a hard, it’s hard to come up with something that completely makes sense to everything.

“And there’s a disadvantage and advantage to everything. The [tandem draft] racing was the silliest looking thing in the world, but we didn’t have as many multi-car wrecks, with 20 cars being wrecked. Because we were all separated, right? And it looked stupid.

“But everything you do, there’s almost nothing you can do that doesn’t have a negative and a positive.“

Reward aggressive drivers

Burton wants a very simple outcome from any superspeedway rules changes. Reward aggressiveness, not penalize it.

“I think a package that tries to, that rewards people for being aggressive is the kind of package that makes the best racing at Daytona and Talladega,” said Burton. “Not being afraid to make a run.

“When you get a run, take it. And this gives that opportunity. But I have seen it, we have seen it cross over and be too much and just be out of control.”

Wickers were a step too far

Out of control was the bill wickers on the roof and spoiler. The racing was awesome for the fans, but for Burton, cars getting airborne was a step too far.

“Those wickers on the spoiler, the wickers on the roof. I mean, that was a bit much. Well, that was way too much.

“But I’m sure it was fun as hell to watch. But in the car, it was more than what should have been asked of us to do.”

O’Donnell deserves credit

Drivers have talked about it and so have owners. For all of NASCAR’s flaws, there’s a high-level of respect for NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and his willingness to listen and find solutions in real time.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tipped his cap to O’Donnell. And he can’t imagine the stress that O’Donnell will feel when the cars make the turn to green in the Coke Zero 400 later this month.

“I just can’t imagine the anxiety that a Steve O’Donnell is gonna have as they’re coming around turn four and the pace car’s getting ready to drop on the pit road to start that race,” said Earnhardt Jr.

The new rules package will be on display at the Coke Zero 400. The second Daytona date of the Cup Series season is set for August 29th. Race time is 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC.