Dale Earnhardt Jr. embraces NASCAR chaos after SVG, Zane Smith incidents

There were two incidents of interest when it came to the NASCAR penalty report from Sunday’s eero 400. The first was Zane Smith appearing to intentionally attempt to wreck Carson Hocevar on Lap 32.

The second was the Lap 47 incident between Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill, where SVG appeared to intentionally take out Hill. The second part of that was Hill’s retribution under caution, door slamming van Gisbergen after Hill came on track to drive back to the garage for repairs.

NASCAR ultimately decided not to penalize anyone from either of those incidents. Instead, choosing to call four drivers to the hauler this weekend before the race at Atlanta.

One person who couldn’t be happier with the outcome is Dale Earnhardt Jr. He echoed Denny Hamlin’s hope for more self-policing by NASCAR drivers over penalties.

“I know that Denny had some comments about this; should the sport police itself,” said Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download. “And that’s kind of what I saw on Sunday was the garage policing itself.”

Sunday was self-policing

Dale Jr. characterized both incidents as self-policing. Whether it was payback for Pocono and Coronado for van Gisbergen on Hill and Iowa last year for Zane Smith on Hocevar.

He also said that Smith will get hit the hardest out of the shame that he wrecked himself while trying to wreck Carson Hocevar. Earnhardt Jr. called that embarrassment punishment enough because every driver, everyone in the garage, pretty much just everyone in general, is laughing about it.

“And that’s the same way for all these incidents, right? We don’t need to eradicate it or rid it from the sport. Wouldn’t you agree? Like, a little bit of this is a good thing.

“And the potential that that guy on the racetrack might park your ass, that being a possibility, needs to be in there, right? And so it keeps some guys in line.”

NASCAR needs more of what happened Sunday

Earnhardt Jr. loved what he saw. And more than anything feels that it’s good for the series when these things transpire. It draws attention, adds drama, and fuels storylines.

“That is what our sport needs. We need controversy. We need some ruffled feathers. We need some hurt feelings.

“We need some guys that are pissed off. And there is a line, though. There’s a line that you can’t cross that would be in the name of safety, right? We don’t want to right hook.

“There’s a way to turn a guy. You want to wreck a guy, there’s a way to do it that I wouldn’t say is respected, but it’s accepted.”

If you’re going to do it, take note of SVG

Earnhardt Jr. was quick to point out that Austin Hill fans are rightfully upset. Shane van Gisbergen parked Hill, but traditionally speaking, he did it the right way.

“If we’re just hypothetically [speaking], if SVG did that on purpose, that’s the traditional way to park a guy. Now we don’t want right hooks. Nobody does, and drivers know that’s against the code.

“So there’s a line, right? We want aggression. We want guys pissed off. We want some people doing some shit they shouldn’t be doing.

“It’s great for TV. It’s great for our sport. It draws fans.

“People are going to talk about it. People are going to tune in next week. Anytime SVG and Austin Hill get around each other.

“We’re all going to be watching. And so that’s a good thing.”

With Sunday in the rearview mirror, Earnhardt Jr. wants more. As are many NASCAR fans, unless it was your driver on the receiving end of that self-policing.

“I want more of it. I hope it continues. I don’t want them to fix it.”