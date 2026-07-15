Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves NASCAR Daytona rule changes, but offers warning

With the news of the changes to the rules package for Daytona, Dale Earnhardt Jr. immediately reacted. He expressed excitement, but also caution for fans.

“I saw the news, and I’m excited about that, but you know they’re going off of data and information to figure out some changes to make,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Denny (Hamlin) and there’s a bunch of people that are in the room and in the conversation that are helping discern what is the best move forward with the parts and pieces they have.

“Talking and listening to Denny talk, it sounds like they’re trying to make some meaningful changes without creating new parts and pieces, really trying to do it in the most economical way, and I’m excited about it.”

The unknowns and the knowns

The changes to the rules package are focused on combatting an entire race of pack racing with no meaningful passing and a heavy reliance on fuel saving. The spoiler being reduced from 7 inches to 4 inches will lessen downforce, which will increase single-car speed in the view of NASCAR.

Dale Jr. is highly hesitant to think this will lessen the fuel-saving tactics.

“What will it do? I don’t know. No one really knows. I think they have an idea what might happen, and the hope is that it creates opportunities for drivers to make passes, meaningful passes.

“Right now, with the way the speedway stuff works, you’re saving a lot of fuel because it takes a lot of time to put fuel in the car on pit road. If you’re saving fuel, you’re spending less time on pit road, so the drivers ride around at 60-percent throttle the entire race, saving fuel, saving fuel, saving fuel.

“The only reason why there’s no way to combat that if you’re a competitor out on the track. There’s really no way to do anything different. You have to do what everyone else is doing, so I don’t know if it’ll get rid of this.

“I think that now that the teams have learned how to play that game, that’s probably going to be part of the game until the tires wear out. It takes a long time to put tires on the car. You used to have pit stops that putting tires on the car was the toughest part of the job, and fueling happened quicker.

“Now that the tires are on there like that with the one lug and fueling takes forever, you try not to put fuel in it if you don’t have to. So, all that’s here to stay.”

Dale Jr. applauds NASCAR

Changes need to be made at Daytona and Talladega, both of which have become highly monotonous watches outside of restarts, carnage, and the finish. Earnhardt Jr., despite the unknowns and fuel saving, applauds the effort to change.

He also says more changes are coming to improve the superspeedway package.

“But I applaud NASCAR. I’m a big fan of them taking this risk. It is a risk.

“It could produce nothing. I don’t want to say we might not have an exciting race, I’m just saying we got to have some grace here and applaud NASCAR for what they’re doing.

“Be excited about what might happen, what could happen. There’s also more efforts, I think, in the off-season to test more to see what else can be done to try to continue to move it forward and always trying to put the best product on the racetrack that we can.

“I’m very excited about it. I can’t wait to see what the drivers can do, what they think, and what we can learn, and how we can continue to improve.

“So, great move, NASCAR.”