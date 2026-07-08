Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals text message he sent Zane Smith after Carson Hocevar wreck

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was puzzled by Zane Smith trying to take out Carson Hocevar early in the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. So much so, he texted Smith for answers.

On Lap 32 on Sunday, Zane Smith appeared to attempt to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. Earnhardt Jr.’s first question was why?

“Zane Smith goes down in the corner and wipes out Hocevar,” said Earnhardt Jr. on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download. “And he wipes himself out.

“I’m like, what in the hell? What was that? What was going on in the last couple of laps that started that? And honestly, I don’t know that anything was going on. Maybe Hocevar did a little air blocking or something that pissed him off. I asked TV to go back and look for something.

“If there was some contact or something that might’ve pissed Zane off. But we know that they wrecked together at Iowa last year. And then I believe at some point during the Nashville race, Zane swiped at the 77 and missed.

“I know there was a race somewhere in my mind this year where Zane went after Hocevar and didn’t get him.

“There’s a history.”

Dale Jr. texted Smith this week

Following the race, which was won by Chase Briscoe, Dale Jr. texted Smith to get some answers and to offer some advice. He did not receive a response.

“I reached out to Zane and he didn’t reply back to me. But I was like, I’m sure he’s pissed off.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I like the aggression, but you can’t wreck yourself.’ You know, you just can’t do that. There’s too much shit, man. He puts too much effort into this to go out there and do that to himself. Not to mention the car and the crew, the ownership, and partners.”

Earnhardt Jr. offers a warning

Dale Jr. reached out to Smith because he likes him. But he also likes him as a driver and respects the season that Smith is putting together.

“I just hated to see it. Cause I like him. I like him as a driver and as a person, I like Zane a lot and I want him to be around. I want his deal to work, I want him to be a successful race car driver in this sport.

“And I don’t know that he’s got enough roots into the ground to go out there and do those kinds of things. Now, if you’re established, you’ve got a bunch of wins and you go out there and throw a race by … if you’re pissed off and you want to get after somebody, you can throw a race and get away with it.

“But I was just disappointed there, but I’m just wondering if anything happened leading up to that during the Chicagoland race, or was that just still like a year’s worth of, ‘Fuck it, I’m mad, and I’m getting you. Here it is.’”

Zane Smith was not punished by NASCAR over the incident.