Dale Earnhardt Jr. sees Chevrolet, Ford closing gap on Toyota NASCAR dominance

Toyota continues to be the talk of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. sees the gap closing, however.

“Toyota has been dominating the Cup season, and they did come away with the win this weekend,” said Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download. “They had seven cars in the top 10.

“But it looks to me like the tide is turning a little bit.

“The Toyotas have an awesome amount of downforce and speed built into their cars, and they are taking advantage of it. I’m telling you, Ford and Chevrolet are closing the gap.”

Short-run gains now, long-run gains coming

While the on-track advantage is still clear on the long runs, Earnhardt Jr. feels the short-run speed is where both Chevrolet and Ford are showing the biggest gains. Dale Jr. echoed Kyle Larson and his confidence that the gap is closing.

“They’re starting to show up with the short-run speed they need to be able to match the Toyotas. They still got a little bit to go to be able to run as fast as a Toyota does over 40 laps.

“So as the tires wear, as the track gets slick, as things start to get more challenging, the Toyotas continue to perform where the other cars start to struggle.

“Some gains still need to be made within the Chevy and the Fords, but they’re getting there. And we are rolling toward this Chase. And we’ve had Kyle Larson up on the desk pre-race, and he says, ‘I’ve got confidence that we can get there.’”

Despite Chicagoland dominance, Ford and Chevy showed positives

Larson was competitive through the early part of Sunday’s race at Chicagoland, but his day took a turn for the worse on a lap 92 spin while running in the top-5. The Hendrick star was running up front all day prior and qualified second to points leader Denny Hamlin.

And while Toyota had its most dominant finishing day, putting a record seven cars in the top 10, there was promise shown for Ford and Chevy. William Byron and Alex Bowman finished in 4th and 5th, and Ryan Blaney finished 7th.

“I wasn’t so sure at the start of the year, but now I’m seeing it,” said Earnhardt Jr. I know [Larson] busted his ass in the race this weekend, but the 5 car was fast. The 24 (Byron) had two great stages and gave the lead up on a pit cycle, green flag pit cycle.

“I don’t know if that would have mattered in the end, because he didn’t seem to have the pace he needed for the final run to the checkered.”

Hendrick will challenge Toyota

Earnhardt Jr. admitted the Toyota dominance was fun for a while, but he’s ready for a change. And as the other OEMs catch up. He sees Hendrick Motorsports as the team to challenge the Toyota stranglehold on the Cup Series.

“It’s so fun because I don’t know how you guys feel, but there for a while, I was like, kind of digging the Toyota dominance. But as with anything, as you get too much of anything, you’re kind of like, ‘Alright, now let’s get some other boys up here.’

“Let’s see somebody come up here and challenge them. It’s getting pretty interesting because I think that before long, I don’t know if they’ll get it all this year to be able to beat them, but I still feel like the Toyotas will be just too good all year, but they’re getting closer.

“And it looks like HMS is probably the one team that I think gets there first.”