Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts Dodge return, hints another NASCAR team could flip

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in on the growing Dodge rumors for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season. Not only did Earnhardt Jr. make a prediction, but he added a layer of speculation.

“What is the likelihood in percentage of Dodge racing next year?” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I think it’s really high.

“Well, per Jordan Bianchi, challenges remain for Dodge to be ready for 2027. They’ve made progress in key areas. Their body has already undergone initial wind tunnel testing. They have had a breakthrough in recent weeks in how they would produce engines.”

There has been talk of NASCAR potentially adding new charters for new OEMs to enter the Cup series. At least for Dodge, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Their expected return to the Cup will not trigger NASCAR to increase the number of charters available from 36 to 40. The teams that have charters are guaranteed specific revenue streams, along with the starting spot guaranteed in the field.

“If they’re with Kaulig, they don’t need new charters. So, this is what I think happens: I think that Dodge gets their car ready. I think Kaulig goes into Daytona next year with Dodge.”

Will Kaulig be the only Dodge team?

With Kaulig Racing as the primary team that will move from Chevy to Dodge, Earnhardt talked about another possibility. Will Kaulig be the only Dodge team in 2027? Dale Jr. didn’t close the door on it.

“I think they will probably be the only Dodges; maybe another team flips over. I don’t know who it might be. It would probably be a similar team like Kaulig.

“It’s not going to be one of the bigger teams, but I don’t think that they grow the charters. I don’t think that they introduce new charters to a brand new team. The reason why is because as it says in this article from Jordan, the teams are guaranteed a certain amount of revenue, and if you add charters, you dilute the revenue, and you do so by quite a bit.

“For each team, they would sacrifice hundreds of thousands, if not a couple million dollars per year, if you introduced four new charters to the system. The current owners probably wouldn’t agree to that. I’m not really that surprised by that.

“I think that you want to have some open spots, right? Yeah, should the open car model actually become viable at some point, right? You still want to have that door open if it should be, right? If you go to 40 charters, you literally lock the door to the outside world, and you’re dependent on the current owners of those teams to field cars for the series, and I don’t love that.”

No doubt in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s mind

While Kaulig CEO Chris Rice has remained mum on committing to Dodge returning to the Cup for the first time since 2012, Earnhardt says it’s on. Expect Kaulig to roll out with Dodge at the 2027 Daytona 500.

“Yeah, I think Dodge comes back. I think they’re ready next year. I think they race in the Daytona 500.”