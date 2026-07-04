Denny Hamlin admits he’s racing against his own ‘playbook’ in NASCAR title fight

Denny Hamlin won the poll for the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday. It was his fourth-straight poll win on ovals. Hamlin said he got extremely lucky for Saturday’s feat.

“I’ll be honest with you, I got extremely lucky, said Hamlin after securing the Chicagoland Speedway pole. “Anyone that goes out right now beats me. I’m very confident in that.

“We got lucky that these last 12 guys just got stuck in the sun. And the track definitely is a very temperature-sensitive track. It gets a little bit of sun on it, and it just slows way up.

“I think we got really fortunate there with the timing of that. And we hit our lap pretty decent considering where we went out. So really happy with the result there of the whole progressive team.

“And we’ll definitely start from there. My goal was P12 today.”

Unfamiliar, despite winning at Chicagland Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend after a 7-year hiatus. Hamlin won there in 2015.

That was pre-Next Gen car. For Hamlin, the Joliet, Illinois track doesn’t feel familiar, even though Hamlin was one of the drivers that performed the Goodyear tire test at Chicagoland Speedway this spring.

“I feel like I’m at a new track. I mean, it’s been so long that, you know, these Next Gen cars and what is required of them to make corners quickly is so different from back then when we won years and years ago.

“So you’ve just got to relearn it. Luckily, I was able to come here for the test and spend a few days learning. We didn’t really nail our balance yesterday.

“But, you know, at the test, we didn’t really work on balance. It was all just test things. And so we worked on it, felt like we got it better overnight, and certainly that was a great result.”

Hamlin vs. Hamlin … The playbook

Hamlin enters Sunday’s race as the Chase points leader, holding a one-point lead over Tyler Reddick. He called it fun because he feels like he’s given so many of his competitors his playbook.

“It really is [fun], and I feel like I’m racing myself, truthfully, because, you know, I’ve given those guys so many plays out of the playbook, and I’m racing against it. Their cars are really, really fast, and that’s what’s going to make this fun down the stretch is that, you know, we know we’re all equal.

“It’s just a matter of who can go out there and execute.”

Tomorrow’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.