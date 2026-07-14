Denny Hamlin backs NASCAR penalty call, says Bubba Wallace made the right move anyway

Denny Hamlin has weighed in on the Bubba Wallace penalty from NASCAR that negated a P2 finish and resulted in finishing P29. The co-owner of Wallace’s car with 23XI sided with NASCAR’s decision to assess the penalty.

NASCAR black-flagged Wallace for going below the double yellow line on the final lap of overtime in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Wallace and 23XI protested the result of the race, saying he gained no advantage by crossing the line. They argued he crossed below the line in third. He re-entered above the line in third.

‘That’s definitely going to be a penalty’

Although Hamlin didn’t see it through his windshield in real-time, upon watching the video, he said it was a penalty. Hamlin said he found out about it when he saw his position move up on the official scoring pylon while riding on his golf cart away from the track.

“When I watched it, I was thinking, that’s definitely going to be a penalty,” said Hamlin on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “Because I’ve been penalized for it before. So, I know and understand the rule, and that is, it’s not that you gain a position; you can’t get yourself into a position to gain a position.

“It’s not literal in terms of ‘advance your position.’ The result doesn’t matter; it’s the intention.”

For Hamlin, the rule is simple. Treat the double yellow line like an invisible concrete wall. If you cross it, you’re getting a penalty.

“You have to pretend there’s a wall there. That yellow line, that is a wall; essentially, that is not concrete. That is the in-bounds, out-of-bounds, and the minute you step your foot out of bounds, it doesn’t matter whether you gained an advantage or not; that’s what they call.

“While the finishing order didn’t show he advanced, if you look in the middle of 3 and 4, Bubba was the furthest car forward at one point. So, he technically gained the lead at some point of the move.”

A missed opportunity for Wallace

Hamlin, as 23XI co-owner, sees Wallace’s Atlanta race as a missed opportunity. It was clear the car was fast. Wallace raced from the back of the field back to the front in the third stage. But he left precious Chase points on the table, points that would have moved Wallace from 13th to 12th in the standings with six races to go before The Chase.

“And that sucks because he should’ve finished in the top three at least with the speed. They came from the back from the Ty Gibbs thing (at the end of Stage 2). They were fast, man.

“Listen, they were aggressive. I thought I saw [Bubba] put the 12 (Ryan Blaney) in the wall a couple of times with some blocks and whatnot, but they battled back. And shoot, they probably finished 20 points worse than they should have.”

Hamlin supports Wallace’s move, despite the penalty

Asked if it was the right move and just poor execution, Hamlin agreed. It was the only shot Wallace had to win the race.

“In order to win, which he’s trying to do, yes (it’s the right move). At Talladega, there is a ton of track to do that. At Atlanta, there’s just not a lot of room. With the speed he was coming around, it would have been hard for him to control his car within the limits, because of how quick he turned left there.

“It was the only shot he had of winning is to get three-wide and hope you get a push. And he just barely crossed over there.”

And despite the result, Hamlin said Wallace made the right decision to go for the win instead of taking 3rd or 4th.

“No, man, going for a win, I think you gotta go for it.”