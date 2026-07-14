denny-hamlin-backs-ty-gibbs-over-bubba-wallace-after-heated-atlanta-confrontation

Following Sunday’s race in Atlanta, Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs had a heated confrontation on pit road. Both drivers finished their night, firing salvos at each other in interviews. Denny Hamlin offered his take on the dust-up between his 23XI driver and his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin backed Gibbs in this scenario. He also wasn’t happy with some of the blocks his other 23XI driver, Ty Reddick, threw in the Quaker State 400.

“My perspective is both guys should look at it through the other guy’s perspective,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “That is where I’m at with it. I was a little upset with the 45 (Reddick) as well. It seems like with some of the blocks and stuff, it leaves you no choice.

“Yes, you might be clear, but you’re leaving me no choice, the competition no choice. Yeah, I’m clear, and you’re going to have to hit the brakes to stop from wrecking me. Because I’m going to be mad if you wreck me.

“You’re not leaving anyone any choice in that instance.”

How Wallace and Gibbs got here

While Wallace didn’t make it clear in his initial post-race interview whether he was referring to the overtime finish with Gibbs on his bumper or the end of Stage 2 when he spun off of Gibbs’ nose and went careening through the infield, it’s clear now he was talking about the Stage 2 incident.

Following the race, Wallace said the following about the confrontation with Gibbs: “He had the opportunity to give there a lot, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defense and said, ‘Don’t block.’

“When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean. “So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. We don’t race very well together.”

Gibbs fired back: “Yeah, I went to tell him I’m sorry because he cleared himself, and then unfortunately, he showed a lot of disrespect. I don’t know.

“Yeah, seems like it didn’t really work out for him, but I just tried to help him out there at the end, push him to win, but it didn’t happen.”

Hamlin gives his credo on blocks

For Hamlin, his credo is pretty simple. If a driver is clear on a super speedway, the driver that you pull in front of shouldn’t have to lift. If they do have to check up, the driver throwing the block has to be okay with the consequences.

“I’ve always thought, generally speaking, when it comes to blocking, a block is fine,” said Hamlin. “It can be as late as it needs to be as long as you’re clear; you can make the block as late as you want to make it, as long as it doesn’t require the person coming with the run to check up.

“So, as long as you can get in line and that person can just keep their momentum going, yep, I am going to pull in front of you, and you’re going to bump me forward. That is a good, no-issue block for me.

“The blocks that are really, really tough are the ones where they’re coming at 10 miles per hour faster. And yes, you’re clear to pull up, because, sure, you’re clear, but it doesn’t mean you have to take that.

“You remember Brad Keselowski from a few years ago? ‘I’m done lifting.’ People were clear, but they’re requiring me to stop and now put myself in danger because I’m trying not to hit you. And I think that’s too much to ask. I agree with.

“I definitely think if you make a block that is forcing others to check up hard, you have to be okay with the consequence that that person is not going to lift enough to save you.

Hamlin backs Gibbs

For Hamlin, the Wallace on Gibbs was just that. Eff around and find out on a late block. The block was late, Gibbs had too much momentum and not enough time to check up, even if he wanted to.

“And I think this was one of those situations where it was a tough ask, to ask the 54 (Gibbs) to check up that much,” said Hamlin. “There was just so big of a speed variance, but I understand why the 23 (Wallace) did it.

“He doesn’t want to lose that one spot because they’re coming to the end of the stage, but, man, that’s really putting your competition in a really tough spot where you’re saying, ‘yep, I need you to look out for me here and lift.’

“I just don’t think that’s a reasonable ask of anyone.

“If Ty does get on the binders there, he puts himself in danger to help you, and I don’t think anyone is signing up for that.”