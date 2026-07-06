denny-hamlin-blasts-teammate-after-heated-on-track-battle-at-chicagoland

Denny Hamlin has been battling at Chicagoland, looking to extend his lead in the NASCAR Chase standings. Midway through Stage 2, he got heated with his own Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Hamlin found himself in a three-wide battle with teammate Chase Briscoe and one of his drivers at 23XI, Bubba Wallace. As the two cleared Wallace, Hamlin and Briscoe continued to battle.

This three-wide battle for the lead. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5WQET7jRMN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2026

Hamlin didn’t mince words over the radio. His message was crystal clear, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

“I mean, we can play grab-ass and wreck each other, or he can get the fuck out of the way.”

Unfamiliar, despite winning at Chicagland Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend after a 7-year hiatus. Hamlin won there in 2015.

That was pre-Next Gen car. For Hamlin, the Joliet, Illinois track doesn’t feel familiar, even though Hamlin was one of the drivers that performed the Goodyear tire test at Chicagoland Speedway this spring.

“I feel like I’m at a new track. I mean, it’s been so long that, you know, these Next Gen cars and what is required of them to make corners quickly is so different from back then when we won years and years ago.

“So you’ve just got to relearn it. Luckily, I was able to come here for the test and spend a few days learning. We didn’t really nail our balance yesterday.

“But, you know, at the test, we didn’t really work on balance. It was all just test things. And so we worked on it, felt like we got it better overnight, and certainly that was a great result.”

Hamlin vs. Hamlin … The playbook

Hamlin enters Sunday’s race as the Chase points leader, holding a one-point lead over Tyler Reddick. He called it fun because he feels like he’s given so many of his competitors his playbook.

“It really is [fun], and I feel like I’m racing myself, truthfully, because, you know, I’ve given those guys so many plays out of the playbook, and I’m racing against it. Their cars are really, really fast, and that’s what’s going to make this fun down the stretch is that, you know, we know we’re all equal.

“It’s just a matter of who can go out there and execute.”