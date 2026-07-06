denny-hamlin-delivers-blunt-verdict-on-shane-van-gisbergen-austin-hill-incident

During Sunday’s eero 400, there’s been much talk about the incident between Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill. Denny Hamlin has weighed in on the aftermath of Chicagoland Speedway.

For Hamlin, the precedent for these instances was set by the Ryan Preece, Ty Gibbs incident at Texas. As a result of that wreck, Preece was penalized 25 points and received a $50,000 fine.

“SVG’s looked far more aggressive [than Zane Smith wrecking Carson Hocevar earlier in the race],” said Hamlin on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “When he thought that Ryan Preece committed murder on Ty Gibbs, I don’t know, this was … what’s above murder. Yeah, premeditated, that’s a harsher sentence.

“You’re getting the death penalty.”

The SVG optics are bad, and so is the data

Hamlin pointed to the SMT data of the Lap 47 incident between van Gisbergen and Hill. SVG’s decision on Sunday has put NASCAR in a tough position.

“They’re one and the same, but SVG’s looked bad. I said last week that the data shows intent. The data would argue that SVG went into the corner with no intent to slow up. It’s not like there was a hole there.

“If you’re SVG, you’re NASCAR in a really, really tough position, given the comps of what has happened in these situations before.”

No comparing SVG and Preece instances

Despite Gibbs being Hamlin’s teammate, he’s still not sure Preece even touched Gibbs when NASCAR levied the fine and points deduction for Preece. Hamlin said the intent with van Gisbergen is much clearer.

The difference is that SVG said nothing over the radio as Preece did before the Gibbs incident.

“That’s dumb though. Ryan Preece barely, and I mean barely, hit the 54. If he hit the 54, it’s still inconclusive to me, but he said what he said, and he clearly put him in a spot where he wrecked.

“This, I mean, [SVG] turned [Hill’s] fucking ass around hard. I mean hard.”

What about Hill hitting SVG under caution after?

In-car footage shows that Austin Hill may have retaliated against Shane van Gisbergen after their Lap 47 incident of the eero 400 on Sunday. That came after accusations that van Gisbergen intentionally wrecked Hill in the race.

On Lap 47 of the race at Chicagoland Speedway, van Gisbergen clipped Hill’s left rear and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Hill, after making it back to pit road, was told to go back to the garage to see if his RCR team could repair the car.

Upon leaving the pits to get back on the track to go back around to enter the garage area, Hill hit van Gisbergen in the left front under caution. He was told over team radio, just prior to contact, “Big picture, Austin. Big picture, please.”

After the contact, van Gisbergen radioed his team: “The fellow hit my left front.”

While Shane van Gisbergen is likely to face some type of punishment in Hamlin’s view, it also seems likely that Hill, too, will face punishment.

“Yeah, that’s one where NASCAR definitely doesn’t screw around too much with contact under yellow and shit like that.”

Could be an expensive day tomorrow or Wednesday for drivers and potentially another swing in points.

If NASCAR docks van Gisbergen the same as Preece, he will move from 30 points above The Chase cutline to just 5 points above it.