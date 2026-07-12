Denny Hamlin exposes biggest problem with NASCAR’s Chicagoland decision

Denny Hamlin expected penalties for both incidents that happened at Chicagoland Speedway last Sunday. It wasn’t that he was hoping for them; it was quite the opposite for the NASCAR Cup Series points leader.

Hamlin broke down incidents between Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, as well as Shane van Gisbergen on Actions Detrimental. Using NASCAR’s precedent set at Texas earlier this season when Ryan Preece was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points for an incident with Ty Gibbs, Hamlin said that both Sunday’s incidents in the eero 400 rose to and beyond the level of what transpired at Texas.

Throw out the precedent?

Despite Gibbs being Hamlin’s teammate, he’s still not sure Preece even touched Gibbs when NASCAR levied the fine and points deduction for Preece. Hamlin said the intent with van Gisbergen and Smith is much clearer.

“That’s dumb though. Ryan Preece barely, and I mean barely, hit the 54. If he hit the 54, it’s still inconclusive to me, but he said what he said, and he clearly put him in a spot where he wrecked.

“This, I mean, [SVG] turned [Hill’s] fucking ass around hard. I mean hard.”

On Smith wrecking Hocevar: “I just find it very pointed, very deliberate,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “There was an in-car camera of somebody running on the high side and those two running low, and you could see Zane drive in there very deep to get to his back bumper.”

Hamlin confused by NASCAR decision

To be clear again, Hamlin isn’t looking for drivers to be penalized. He’s on the side of self-policing. But he was confused by NASCAR’s decision not to penalize any of the drivers involved in last week’s race.

He’s further perplexed by the need for all four to be called to the NASCAR hauler in Atlanta before this week’s race. He was asked about NASCAR’s decision on Saturday at Echopark Speedway.

“I can see where it could be mixed messaging,” said Hamlin. “But I just found it interesting that if they didn’t consider it an intentional wreck, why are they insisting that it stops?

“If it was an accident, then it would just be organic. If you’re ruling that it’s not intentional, but yet saying it has to stop, you’re saying that they had the choice to wreck each other.

“So I got a little confused on that one.”

Plenty of people are. Maybe no more so than Ryan Preece.