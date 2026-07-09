denny-hamlin-loses-it-over-shane-van-gisbergen-deadpan-austin-hill-dig

While much of the focus around Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill has been the two on-track incidents: SVG wrecking Hill and Hill bumping van Gisbergen under caution in retaliation.

Shane van Gisbergen’s post-race dig at Hill flew somewhat under the radar in the aftermath. Maybe it was the deadpan delivery of it, but it certainly got the attention of Denny Hamlin.

Following Sunday’s eero 400, van Gisbergen was asked about the incident with Hill. SVG played it cool … until the very end and had his mic-drop moment.

“I was shooting for the bottom trying to get clean air. I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall,” said van Gisbergen per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. “So, sorry about that. Sorry to his guys; they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

When asked if it was intentional, van Gisbergen said, “No.” When asked if he would talk to Hill after the incident, the New Zealand native fired off quite the response.

“I’ll talk to him, but he just grunts.”

Hamlin can’t stop laughing

It was the ‘He just grunts’ that go Hamlin rolling.

“SVG is low-key really funny,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “I mean really funny in the sense of … ‘He just grunts.’

“Oh, man, I don’t even know what he means but it’s fun.

“It’s funny I mean, I get what he’s I what he is saying, but like his vocabulary, right? It’s really good.”

The deadpan delivery is exactly what Hamlin has come to understand about the native New Zealander. It’s what amplifies his sense of humor.

“It’s like it’s a normal thing and that’s the way he talks. I’ve talked enough with SVG to know that’s how casual he is, no matter what.

“Oh, he’s so funny. God, he’s funny.”

There’s no question that Hill didn’t find it funny. Neither Hill nor SVG would have found it funny if they were punished for their actions on Sunday.

SVG and Austin Hill are headed to the hauler

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced it would not punish either van Gisbergen or Austin Hill. The decision was explained by NASCAR managing director of racing communication Mike Forde.

“There will not be a penalty to the 97 [van Gisbergen] on this one,” said Forde. “But obviously, hearing the Austin Hill interview after, and Elton Sawyer did talk to Austin yesterday, Monday.

“So we will have Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill in the hauler this weekend to have a discussion.”

Forde did admit that when NASCAR makes these episodes, and there is no penalty but there is a trip to the hauler by the drivers, it causes questions on social media. Still, there was no finding that van Gisbergen’s intention was 100-percent intentional.

“I’ve noticed social media chatter after we have Hauler Talk episodes where we don’t penalize someone, but if you have them in the hauler as well, ‘Why don’t you penalize them, since you didn’t like it all that much.’

“I guess that’s a fair point, but there was nothing definitive that said this was 100-percent intentional, penalty-worthy, ‘You need to put a stop to this.’

“Certainly questionable, certainly there are hot heads with these two folks that we want to have a discussion about, and that it doesn’t boil over into a significant problem at Atlanta and beyond. So, we plan to have that conversation on Saturday, but that’s kind of where we are.”

What about Hill hitting SVG under caution?

Naturally, there was a follow-up question to Forde about the resulting door-slam by Hill to SVG under caution. Forde said that he discussed that with Elton Sawyer.

“There is not. We look at that as emotion. I asked Elton Sawyer, any penalty there? I imagine that’s just an emotional thing. He said, ‘No penalty there; definitely is emotion, I would’ve done the same thing 30 years ago when I was a driver.’

“We are letting that one go as well.”