Denny Hamlin: NASCAR is chasing Atlanta magic with Daytona overhaul

With changes to the Daytona rules package, there’s come some apprehension by NASCAR fans to get overly excited. Denny Hamlin, who played an active role in helping NASCAR with the changes, explains why drivers are excited about this evolution in the superspeedway package.

“Well, I think if I were a fan that didn’t know what I knew, the first thing I would say is, ‘Well, we just had a great race in Atlanta,’” said Hamlin. “‘Why would you want to change that?’

“The difference is that one is a mile and a half and one is two and a half miles in Daytona and Talladega. What we’re essentially trying to recreate is Atlanta at Daytona and Talladega.”

Chopping the spoiler

Atlanta is arguably the most electric race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. Despite being all being superspeedway racing, Talladega and Daytona have failed in recent years to replicate the same type of non-stop action.

Hamlin said that it comes down to the space between the cars. Shortening the spoiler from 7 inches to 3 inches will help in both Hamlin’s and NASCAR’s view.

“It happens organically at Atlanta, the space between the cars, because the cars themselves are grip-limited. The fuel mileage really doesn’t happen because you have to be on offense constantly. If you watch the pack, there’s no saving. Guys are dicing it up the entire race.

“This is what we’re aspiring to get to at some point. It’s going to take chunks here and there. This is our first bite of the apple at this.”

More changes are coming

While Hamlin is happy with this change, it’s not the only change coming. The Cup Series points leader estimates that this is only the first 1/3 of the necessary changes to get where NASCAR needs to be at Daytona and Talladega.

“What I believe is that from the numbers that I’ve seen, it’s going to be roughly a 33% gain in the right direction. Now, any gain is going to be a gain.

“I can tell you from the driver’s seat that what happens for us is that we spend the entire race, fuel mileage saving, all for that last pit stop.

“We basically know you have to be in the top four inside that last fuel window, unless there’s a big wreck, to have a shot at winning. You come out 10th, you are log jammed, you’re not going anywhere.”

It all comes back to the downforce. Cut down some of the drag to encourage trying to get out of line and make a pass. Hamlin feels this first step is in the right direction.

“With the cars having as much drag as they have on them, then you can’t pull out of line to be offensive to get your track position back.

“We’re trying to make it to where it allows the drivers to pull out of line when they get a run and then hopefully create a little bit of space between them to allow them to get back in line. It’s not going to make them so apprehensive to go make that bold move with 30 to go.”

The new rules in action

The new rules package will be on display at the Coke Zero 400. The second Daytona date of the Cup Series season is set for August 29th. Race time is 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC.