Denny Hamlin predicts NASCAR’s Daytona changes will make racing ‘20% better’

Last month, NASCAR announced changes in the superspeedway rules package in an effort to get away from single-pack, fuel-saving racing. NASCAR also announced the return of The Clash to its rightful place, Daytona. Denny Hamlin weighed in on both changes and added some intriguing new insight on the changes to the rules package.

Hamlin is a big fan of both changes, although he admitted on Actions Detrimental that was a fan of Bowman-Gray. He said that both changes could tie to big wins for NASCAR.

Hamlin weighs in on The Clash move

“Definitely was always a fan of the buildup before the 500 and the storylines, said Hamlin. “If we can get this superspeedway package right, then it actually will be a test for the 500.

“Like you’ll really be able to draw like, ‘Oh, this guy is good. Watch out for him on Sunday.’ Right now, it’s we’re going to roll the dice. See if your number lands.

“I want to temper people’s expectations on that. It’s not going to look way different.

“This is baby steps. If the car is drivable, but handling means a little more, you can take the runs, then maybe we can take another step before the Clash next year.”

What fans should expect from the rules package change

Hamlin was pressed on how much better the racing would be when the cars take to the track at Daytona later this month. Asked if the racing would be 5% better, Hamlin scoffed.

“20% better.”

Asked how will fans guage the changes, Hamlin said it will be easy. Use your eyes.

“Your eyes, if we’re jammed up three by three by three or two by two by two, and anybody that pulls that line is dead, that’s not good.

“So we want it to be where, let’s just say there’s 10 cars in the bottom lane, 10 cars in the top lane right now, whoever pulls out a line has to have six cars with them.

“You have to have more cars than the line you just pulled out of to get going. The goal, I think, is if you can pull out a line and maybe only need three behind you to get going or make that line start moving, then, I think that you’ve got something you can work with.

“Listen, it’s an educated guess. It’s not like a complete guess. The numbers I’m seeing, it’s a little bit back towards what we had before, not all the way there, but it’s a step, and it’s something that we could do quickly and right away.”

The new rules in action

The new rules package will be on display at the Coke Zero 400. The second Daytona date of the Cup Series season is set for August 29th. Race time is 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC