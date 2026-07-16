denny-hamlin-reveals-drivers-openly-refused-to-help-carson-hocevar-win

Another week of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has passed, and Carson Hocevar has grown his fan base. He’s also ruffled quite a few more feathers in the garage. And it had very little to do with any on-track incident. Denny Hamlin offered one of his strongest takes on Hocevar yet.

During Sunday’s pre-race show, Hocevar was peppered with pointed questions by Jeff Burton and Jamie McMurray about whether his personality and driving style would hurt him on track. He was also asked about his lack of respect from fellow competitors.

Hocevar stayed true to form and didn’t back down. Instead, he laid down the gauntlet for competitors.

Hocevar throws down the challenge

“I’m just growing with this thing, you know; I’ll be able to know that when that day comes,” said Hocevar. “But at the same time, they can all stand up to the plate and bring it on. You know what I mean? And, I don’t know if anybody really wants to get in that war.

“So, I’m probably taking advantage of it right now. And, tomorrow, I might think differently or a year from now or two. I’m not really ready to answer that yet.

“I just know where I’m at today. It’s tough to fight somebody when they don’t got anything to lose.

“I don’t know their job situations or if they even feel comfortable doing it. But, you know, I’m ready to go.”

Hocevar was clear that he wasn’t making a threat. He was just explaining his feelings about those complaining about him.

“That’s not like a threat and taunt. I don’t want to get in car wars. But I love racing really hard.

“I’m disappointed when they don’t race me hard because I just want to enjoy these races.

“I don’t know how many of these I got. I want to just race as hard as I can and just really enjoy it and know that I was 100 percent me and enjoyed it.”

Why no help late for Hocevar?

Denny Hamlin was asked whether Carson Hocever received no help late because of no Chevys there to help or whether it’s deeper than that. Hamlin said it’s both.

“Not really sure on that,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “I think it’s probably a combination of both, really.

“But as a competitor, I just I agree a lot with how [Jeff] Burton and Jamie [McMurray] broke it down; It’s that you don’t race the fans, you race your competitors, and there’s more of them than there are of you.

“And the competitors definitely play a big role in how you finish on a week-to-week basis. And so I certainly think that while it may sound good in an interview, when you come down to the end of the race, those words sometimes can hurt your finishing position.”

Drivers meeting grumblings about Hocevar

Hamlin said that fellow drivers were very open about not pushing Hocevar before the race. They don’t want to help him.

“I mean, there are drivers, and there were drivers in our meeting today that said no matter what, they will not push Carson Hocevar to a victory. Absolutely not. They’ll push anyone else.

“So, when you say those things, you can’t disrespect them on and off the track. You know, that’s what Jeff Burton was saying so well was that, yeah, Dale Earnhardt, first of all, was winning a lot of races, but he would at least come to you with some, ‘Man, I’m sorry about that.’

“He made you believe that you guys were friends and he’d help you get over it.”

Hamlin points to Kenseth vs. Logano

Hamlin looks at the path that Hocevar is going down, and it brings the 2015 battle between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano to mind. Logano spun Kenseth at Kansas. Two weeks later at Martinsville, Logano was racing for a championship berth. Kenseth, nine laps down, decided it was the perfect to retaliate.

“I look at the Kenseth and Logano thing, and Logano had a great interview this past week where he talked about what would you do different? He’s like, ‘Man, just how I would have handled it off the racetrack.’

“I believe that a thousand percent that had he just went to Kenseth and said, ‘Hey, man, here’s my side. This is why I did that.’

“But instead, he had the attitude of, ‘Oh, well.’ And Kenseth said, ‘OK, then,’ and he ended Logano’s championship hopes.”

Respect is key

Hamlin pointed out that none of the NASCAR greats lacked respect by their peers. That’s the category he feels Hocevar has to improve to make a jump in his career.

“This sport … It’s just one of those things where you don’t have to have a lot of friends, but you definitely can’t have a lot of enemies. I think about the greats of our sport. All the greats.

“There’s never been a great of our sport that has not been respected by his peers. There’s never been.

“I think that that is a that is certainly a category that is lacking [for Hocevar] and what’s good for clicks is not always what’s good for competition.

“There’ll be a time when that eventually starts to get realized.”