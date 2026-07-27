Denny Hamlin says JGR execution, not Corey Heim block, cost him Brickyard 400

Corey Heim won the Brickyard 400 in his first attempt. To do so, he had to slam the door on his car owner, Denny Hamlin, on the final restart to secure the crown jewel victory.

That crown jewel is the one remaining that Hamlin has not won. Following the race, Hamlin was asked about the block that led to Heim’s win. The Chase standings points leader wasn’t upset with the 23XI driver. Hamlin wasn’t happy with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, however.

“Yeah, everyone is trying to fight to win the race, said Hamlin of Heim. “When you’re clear by an inch, you’re going to take that inch.”

The final restart

Hamlin pointed to the execution on the final restart by him and his JGR teammates. When they lined up at the choose, Hamlin was on the inside row with Christopher Bell directly behind him, followed by Chase Briscoe.

As soon as the race ended, Bell walked over to Hamlin for a quick debrief. Bell explained what happened from his vantage point that allowed Heim, being pushed by Joey Logano, to get out ahead when all the odds were in Hamlin’s favor on the restart.

“It’s really more on us and the 20 and the 19 of just not orchestrating good pushes there. We came detached at the wrong time.

“I thought the 20 obviously was on board with getting us the push,” said Hamlin. “It was way too early before the restart zone. I can’t go till we get to the restart zone. [Bell] said that Briscoe was on him way, way early or laying back, one of the two.

“Yeah, that’s how you lose ’em. These restarts, when everyone kind of knows when you’re going to go, it’s about the pushes. That’s essentially where I got the lead from the 67 the restart before. Just came back the other way around.”

Heim shut the door on Hamlin

Hamlin made a strong run in the corner following the restart, and it looked like he had an outside chance at passing Heim on the inside in Turn 2. Heim shut the door, Hamlin checked up, and fell back to fifth, and that was the race.

“I maybe was in there just a hair into Turn 2,” said Hamlin. “You shut the door.

“I mean, yeah, everyone’s fighting for a big Brickyard victory.”

‘He probably would have done the same’

Heim was asked about the block on Hamlin that ultimately sealed the victory. The race winner said Hamlin would’ve probably done the same thing, while admitting that his 23XI car owner might be frustrated with him right now.

“Yeah, just had to be aggressive. It’s for the win. I would have to see it back to see if I did anything wrong.

“I think we both know we’re racing for the win. He has every right to be a little bit frustrated with me.

“He probably would have done the same thing.”

Balancing being a JGR driver and 23XI co-owner

Hamlin was asked after the race about balancing the emotions of being a driver for JGR and car owner for the race winner in that moment. While Hamlin praised Heim, his frustration with the JGR execution on the final restart was palpable.

“It’s earned on their side, and it’s on us as a team on the other side,” said Hamlin. “I don’t know. I’m sure maybe I could have done something different on the restart with the timing of it.

“Man, just getting a shove so early just didn’t allow me to get my car straight before taking off. Logano really timed the bump to the 67. I don’t know what we do different. We’re part of circumstances where the inside line didn’t get organized.

“Really proud of 23XI overall. That part-time effort that Bootie and Corey are putting together, most times they’re on the racetrack, they’re our fastest car. They’re doing a heck of a job. Definitely a well-deserved victory.”