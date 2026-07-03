denny-hamlin-says-NASCAR-finally-fixed-its-biggest-problem

It would be easy for Denny Hamlin to say he loves NASCAR returning to Chase format over the playoffs structure that had been in place since 2014. He’s now leading the standings with 8 races to go before the Chase.

He’s not alone, however. The return to the Chase has been widely lauded as a win for NASCAR. Hamlin went into depth on it on Actions Detrimental, saying that the body of work is greater than simply win-and-you’re-in.

“Getting rid of the win-and-you’re-in, just maybe, is the biggest, best change ever,” said Hamlin. “Because now we know someone can’t just get lucky and pop one off from 24th, and that’s not the priority for any team. You’ve got 26 races to prove yourself.

“And so one good or bad week should not be the indicator of whether you’re in or out. You’ve got a big old sample size. So, you know, somebody from 30th is not going to just get in and take your spot that you’ve been running 16 for 25 weeks.

“And then on the 26th week, somebody 30th and points just knocks you out. Like that, that doesn’t seem fair to me.”

The drivers care more

Hamlin said that all drivers know now exactly where they stand. And every spot in every race means more now that a win guarantees nothing as far as the postseason goes.

“We all care. I can tell you, without a doubt, we all care about our standings now more than ever, and even the person in 11th, [Chase] Briscoe, [Christopher] Bell, they know every spot they gain is closer to where they need to be to actually contend for a championship.”

The numbers tell the story

Actually contending for a NASCAR Championship is a study that NASCAR did before unveiling the return of the Chase format. They ran thousands of models and assessed the likelihood of winning from each position after the 26th race of the season.

The data told a very clear story.

“If you’re outside the top six, NASCAR has run thousands of models, and the champion under this format typically would come from inside the top six of points,” said Hamlin. “I think the top three is a high percentage as well, but it wouldn’t be unheard of because it’s a 15% chance. It’s not 50-50, but you’re not like 5%.

“So someone still can be eighth, ninth, and do this. Now, I would love to see if 10th place is like 3%. That’s what I probably think it is.

“It’s hard to really, for someone to really truly go on that kind of run. But all these guys know that it’s over that 10-week period. You’ve got to start with as many points as you possibly can.

“I think the format, they did just a great job with it.”

With eight races to go before the Chase, Hamlin leads Tyler Reddick by one point. Reddick held the top spot from the start of the year until last week’s troubles at Sonoma, becoming the first driver since Cale Yarborough in 1977 to lead the points for the first 17 races of a season.