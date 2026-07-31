Denny Hamlin sends blunt warning to Dodge after alarming Ram Truck Series struggles

Denny Hamlin was asked on this week’s Action Detrimental about his takeaways from this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at IRP. While the race was dominated by Layne Riggs in his Front Row Motorsports Ford, Hamlin’s takeaway was not about Riggs.

Hamlin’s takeaway wasn’t even about Ford in general. It was about the Ram Trucks program through Kaulig Racing. And what it means to Dodge, as they race against the clock to reportedly race in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027.

Riggs dominates… But Ram was once again bad

Layne Riggs won Friday’s race at IRP going away. But Hamlin was left looking at the Ram trucks fielded by Kaulig. The highest finisher this week was Justin Haley in 18th. The rest of the Ram trucks finished 20th, 24th, 26th, and 27th.

For Hamlin, this wasn’t an anomaly. This is Ram’s reality in the series.

“My main takeaway from the trucks is holy crap, man, the Kaulig trucks are bad,” said Hamlin. “When I say bad, if there’s a run that ever is over 40 laps, they all go a lap down, like every week.

“And you can see they’re chasing it with like the stage comes out. All right, screw it. We’ll just wave around.

“Hopefully we’ll get a short, which I respect this, you know, the swing of the fence to try to get back on the lead lap. I think it actually worked out for Ryan Newman at North Wilkesboro, but I can’t believe how slow they are.”

“Man, are they sure they want to do this Cup thing? I mean, 25th in trucks is like your best truck; that’s just not … I think the engines is part of the hold-up on the Cup program, but it’s not just a body on a car and an engine in the car. Like there’s a lot that goes into what these manufacturers put into this deal.

“If you’re Kaulig, it’s like, you’re actually running okay with what you got, which is really nothing from the technical side with the Chevys that they’ve got.

“I don’t know. It’s just alarming to me. I thought they would get better as the year goes on.

“They’ve gotten worse. I feel confident in saying that they’re worse now than they were two months ago.”

‘If they weren’t painted bright yellow …’

Hamlin has a point. On the Cup side, where Kaulig has everything working against them, AJ Allemdinger running a Chevy with zero technical support is almost as close to a Chase spot as the highest-ranking Ram in the Truck series.

And trucks are different in that the vehicles use the same engine, unlike the Cup series.

“And I don’t know, like what’s going on? Everyone’s got the same engine. So it’s like, but some would say, ‘okay, it’s the bodies.’

“No, it’s not at IRP, it ain’t the body. And this is a cup team that like, there’s smart people in the building. Spread your thing.

“They’ve certainly got the funding.

“It’s just, I only bring this up because we haven’t talked about it all year. We haven’t talked about Dodge or the Kaulig trucks. It’s just because if they weren’t painted bright yellow, you would never know they’re on the racetrack.”

Hamlin sends warning to Dodge

Hamlin, like all owners in the garage, wants a new manufacturer in the Cup Series. It will make everyone better and ultimately bring more dollars to the sport. His concern is a bad experience for Dodge could hurt NASCAR.

“Listen, I think we all want another manufacturer in, but we don’t want them to have a bad experience, you know, and I can tell you that there ain’t much that would tell me that they’re not going to just run dead last every week if they came in the Cup right now.

“So I want them to have a good experience, and we’ve got to get that truck thing going, because it’s not good right now. It doesn’t look good.”

Although no official announcement has been made by Dodge, all signs continue to point to Daytona 2027 as the official Cup Series relaunch for the manufacturer.