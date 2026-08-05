Denny Hamlin sounds alarm on tightening NASCAR Chase race with four races left

Denny Hamlin holds an 84-point lead in The Chase standings with four races to go in the regular season. Four drivers have clinched their spot in The Chase: Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs.

There’s a hornets nest forming from 5th to 10th, and the cutline to determine the 16-driver field is tightening. Hamlin broke down both groups ahead of this week’s race at Iowa.

The race for top-six in The Chase

The benchmark is to finish the regular season in one of the Top 6 spots in the standings. That benchmark was set by NASCAR’s data analytics firm, Racing Insights, which ran 25,000 simulations of The Chase and spit out that 85% of the Champions came out of the Top 6 spots when reseeding happens following the final regular season race, the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

The Chase drivers are reseeded by points to start the postseason. Here is the breakdown of the reseeded points:

1st: 2,100

2nd: 2,075

3rd: 2,065

4th: 2,060

5th: 2,055

6th: 2,050

7th: 2,045

8th: 2,040

9th: 2,035

10th: 2,030

11th: 2,025

12th: 2,020

13th: 2,015

14th: 2,010

15th: 2,005

16th: 2,000

At sixth in the standings, a driver enters The Chase 50 points behind the No. 1 seed. At 16th, it’s 100 points.

With that in mind, the hornets nest from fifth to tenth in the current standings is where to watch. Carson Hocevar currently sits in 5th. Christopher Bell is in 10th. They are separated by just 29 points with four races to go. In between them are Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Chris Buescher.

Eyes are on Christopher Bell for Denny Hamlin. He noted how big a move from 10th to fifth would be for his teammate’s chances to win The Chase. Hamlin noted this stretch of Iowa, Richmond, New Hampshire, and Daytona are strengths for Bell, who is getting hot at the right time.

“That’s a big difference,” said Hamlin of the difference of reseeded points from 10th to 5th for Bell. “And we’re going to some tracks Bell’s been pretty strong at too.

“We’ll see how that all plays out.”

The cutline

Currently, Austin Cindric is holding steady on the cutline in 16th place. There are three primary competitors outside the cutline that have an opportunity to race their way into The Chase.

Cindric is 38 points clear of Ryan Preece, who sits in 17th in the standings. Erik Jones is -44 points to the cutline, and Brad Keselowski is -50 points.

Just ahead of Cindric is Shane van Gisbergen in 15th, 57 points clear of the cutline. From SVG to Keselowski is where Hamlin is watching closely with four races to go. And while van Gisbergen has had three solid finishes in a row, Hamlin doesn’t feel he’s safe yet.

“I’m trying to figure out, can any of these guys outside the cut, Preece, Jones, Keselowski, make a run in?” said Hamlin. “I think SVG has got to feel pretty good. I don’t think he’s in the clear.

“He’s had like three really good finishes in a row, but man, I’ve seen him have some 30ths too. That’s kind of scary.

“If I’m a driver, I’m telling you, if I’m 57 to the good with four races to go, I’m nervous because all it takes is one really bad finish. And that, that number is going to get cut in half.

“Now, the good news is what we say every week, Jones, Preece, these guys ain’t putting up 40, 50 point days. So they might 25 points you to death, and you go out, and you put it out a stinker, and you get three points, but they’re not killing it in the stage point category as of right now.

“I guess you feel probably pretty good, but it takes one DNF, it takes one DNF, and they’re right on your heels going into Daytona, where that’s nerve-wracking for them.”

Probabilities heading into Iowa

The probabilities favor Shane van Gisbergen with four races to go in the regular season. Racing Insights’ latest probabilities to make The Chase are as follows:

Shane van Gisbergen: 94.5%

Austin Cindric: 89.3%

Ryan Preece: 6.6%

Erik Jones: 5.6%

Brad Keselowski: 8% (higher than the two drivers ahead of him in the standings)

“I mean, again, don’t finish last,” said Hamlin. “What would make this whole damn thing interesting is a really bad Cindric finish in a race.

“Now you’re opening all kinds of players into the game.”