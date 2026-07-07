Denny Hamlin sounds off on Carson Hocevar wreck, takes swipe at Spire

Denny Hamlin is intrigued by the incident in which it appeared Zane Smith intentionally wrecked Carson Hocevar in Sunday’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Lap 32. He questioned what prompted it.

During the incident, Smith ended up getting caught up in it, taking the worst end of the ordeal, something Hamlin says can’t happen. The intent, however, was clear in Hamlin’s view.

“I just find it very pointed, very deliberate,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “There was an in-car camera of somebody running on the high side and those two running low, and you could see Zane drive in there very deep to get to his back bumper.”

“Now, I don’t know again what prompted it, but you would think that there was something that clearly upset Zane before that moment, but you don’t want to wreck yourself for certain.

“That was certainly unfortunate.”

Hamlin gets in a dig at Spire in the aftermath

When looking at how the incident impacted the days of both Hocevar and Smith, Hamlin noted that neither finished in the top 20 at Chicagoland. Hocevar finished 22nd. Smith finished 28th.

The Chase points leader took it a step further, however. He took a dig at Spire and Hamlin’s former crew chief, Chris Gabehart, who is amid a federal lawsuit with Hamlin’s team, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gabehart is accused of stealing JGR information and giving it to Spire in what shapes to be an ugly court battle.

Hamlin noted that none of the Spire entries finished well at Chicagoland.

“I don’t see [Hocevar] in the Top 20, so he must have got Hocevar’s day too, but all the Spire cars were bad,” Hamlin said before pausing to smirk into the camera. “No past setups, huh. I digress.”

Potential reason for the payback

In last year’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, Hocevar and Smith were battling for 23rd with 121 laps to go. Hocevar washed up the track and sent Smith into the wall.

“I just got loose and was wrecking myself, and then (Zane) was right there,” said Hocevar after the race.

His interview was cut short by Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, confronting Hocevar about the incident.

“When are you gonna learn how to fucking drive, dude?” Bergenty asked. “I mean, you wiped us the fuck out.

“Our car is fucking wrecked because you drive like a fucking r****d.”

When will Hocevar and Smith meet again on the track

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.