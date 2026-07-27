Denny Hamlin takes brutal shot at Carson Hocevar after Corey Heim feud boils over

Denny Hamlin saw his hopes of a Brickyard 400 win dashed by a late restart in which he lost the lead to a car he owns at 23XI. Corey Heim, the driver of that car, went on to win the race, and in the process of doing so over the course of the race, drew a resolute middle finger from Carson Hocevar.

Hamlin was happy for his driver, despite his disappointment in his own fifth-place finish. The question after the fact was how he felt about Hocevar flipping the bird to Heim.

‘Just waving to his daddy’

Heim and Hocevar have had a long-running feud dating back to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but now, albeit Heim is just part-time this season, it is rearing its head in the Cup Series. On Actions Detrimental, Hamlin offered his thoughts on the middle finger heard ‘round the Brickyard.

He added another little shot as well.

“I’m not talking about,” said Hamlin, who then proceeded to talk about it. “I think he’s playing chess not checkers. I think he does dumb shit just to get people to talk about him when he finishes in ninth place.”

Without coaxing, Hamlin got a shot off at Hocevar.

“And he was just waving to his daddy on the way by.”

‘He owns him’

Heim won’t be full-time with 23XI until next season. He’s not even a rookie yet. Sunday was 15th Cup Series start and his eighth this season.

He now owns two wins. Those two wins have come in two of Heim’s last three starts. A win Naval Base Coronado, which featured Heim spinning Hocevar out on his way to victory.

And then Sunday’s win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Not even a rookie yet and Heim owns a NASCAR crown jewel victory.

According to Hamlin, Heim owns another thing. He owns Carson Hocevar.

“He owns him,” said Hamlin. “Next subject.”

Heim responds to Hocevar

Following the race, Heim was asked about the fly-by middle finger from Hocevar and he offered quite the comeback. On the set of the TNT Sports post-race show, it was Steve Letarte that had the question ready to fire for Heim.

At the time, Heim had not seen the bird from Hocevar.

“I handed him a big fat ‘L’ after that,” said Heim.

Heim wasn’t done. In his post-race press conference. He asked where Hocevar finished in the race. When told Hocevar finished ninth in the race, Heim let another zinger rip.

“You guys sure love to talk about a guy who finished ninth.”

Hocevar on the bird

Following the race, Hocevar discussed the finger he showed Heim. Dripping with sarcasm, Hocevar said he’s a Heim fan.

“I’m just a fan,” said Hocevar. “Wanted to wave at him. He’s number one.

“He won.”

Hocevar did give Heim his due. He also pointed out the speed of Toyotas.

“His stuff is super fast, obviously,” said Hocevar of Heim’s car. “With the car he’s in, he does a really, really good job with it.

“I’m looking forward to when we get our stuff a little better, being in front of him and maybe holding him up.”