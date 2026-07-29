Denny Hamlin wants NASCAR to try one bold experiment at Indianapolis

Immediately after Sunday’s Brickyard 400, NASCAR fans were left with the same feeling that they’ve had for the last three runnings at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Will we ever see green flag passing again at IMS? Denny Hamlin thinks there’s a fix.

While one can still argue whether the Brickyard 400 is a crown jewel race, what cannot be argued is that in the Next Gen car, the race is won on Friday (practice), Saturday (qualifying), pit execution, and strategy. Well, luck too.

A single-groove track in this iteration of the Cup Series car means outside of restarts, passing is a pipe dream. And it reared its head again on Sunday.

Immediately following the race, Joey Logano was asked about how to fix the passing. His answer was simple and effective.

“Probably an Xfinity (O’Reilly) car, or whatever they’re called now, those cars,” said Logano. “These things just, yeah, we can’t do it. Just can’t get close enough to make a move, get stuck.”

The pass stats are staggering

Denny Hamlin dropped some statistics on green flag passes at the Brickyard to set the conversation. Simply stated, they are staggering.

“I want the fans to know real numbers and real stats after one lap of a restart,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “Last year, through the entire field, there were eight passes. Eight for the entire race after one lap of a restart.

“So it’s not like this race was that different than what we’ve had. So just, just keep that in mind.

“The field just keeps getting closer because we’re on year four or something of the Next Gen car. The field is going to keep getting tighter, and we’re running really fast in the corners. We need to just understand that this is what Indy is.”

Front down, back up

Hamlin offered a fix. It starts with the way downforce is created in the Next Gen car.

“I would love to work with the competition committee on coming up with a fix, or something that moves the needle for the Next Gen car at Indy.

“I am an absolute firm believer in this. Joe Gibbs Racing would hate me right now because we’re so dialed with the way things are, but we got to get the back of the cars up. We got to get the front of the cars down.

“That is the way to fix the racing at Indy. You have to make it to where the air, the downforce, is coming from the overbody, not the underbody.

“That is the way. And I just saw where I think NASCAR’s head aerodynamicists left the company.”

Hamlin and Logano are on the same page

Hamlin’s description is the O’Reilly car in essence. The proof was seen on Saturday. Hamlin saw the difference, despite his speed advantage, on Sunday trying to pass Chase Briscoe after the final restart.

“That’s what the O’Reilly cars [have]. That’s why they put on such a great race is that whoever’s in front, they can’t get away because the second place guy just keeps jamming the nose up their ass and it’s getting them loose, where like I tried over and over with Chase Briscoe, that last run, the guy was pulling an anchor behind him for crying out loud.

“I bet you, I was three-quarters of a second faster than he was, but just that’s not enough. A second is not enough to pass someone and the field does not have that big of a dispersion of lap time.”

‘What do we got to lose?’

For Hamlin, the fix is needed. Just as NASCAR is making changes for the superspeedway package, the Chase standings leader is calling for a Brickyard package for next year’s race.

“And so you got to get the front of the cars down. You got to get the back of the cars up. That is the way.

“And even if it’s an experimental thing for next year, like for just this one race, what do we got to lose?”

The answer to that question is nothing. A crown jewel deserves it. And given the history of IMS and the reverence it commands among NASCAR drivers, what’s the worst thing that could happen? A seven-pass race?