NASCAR
Eero 400 qualifying results: Denny Hamlin wins pole, lineup set for Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race
The NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Chicagoland Speedway after a 7-year hiatus. With qualifying in the books, the starting grid is now set for Sunday’s eero 400.
Heading into the day, it was clear that thunderstorms would threaten qualifying. The Cup Series, however, dodged the weather, which stayed south and west of the Joilet, Illinois track as qualifying was completed and lining up by the metric was avoided.
After a dominating performance by Toyota in Saturday’s practice session, it was a Toyota that won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying. Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR points leader, narrowly edged out Kyle Larson for the honor.
2026 eero 400 Qualifying Order
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Kyle Larson
3. Chris Buescher
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Ty Gibbs
6. Christopher Bell
7. Chase Briscoe
8. Bubba Wallace
9. Chase Elliott
10. William Byron
11. AJ Allmendinger
12. Alex Bowman
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Carson Hocevar
16. Zane Smith
17. John Hunter Nemechek
18. Riley Herbest
19. Ross Chastain
20. Ryan Preece
21. Connor Zilisch
22. Erik Jones
23. Austin Cindric
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. Austin Dillon
26. Daniel Surez
27. Ty Dillon
28. Corey Heim
29. Todd Gilliland
30. Shane van Gisbergen
31. Joey Logano
32. Noah Gragson
33. Cole Custer
34. Josh Berry
35. Austin Hill
36. J.J. Yeley
37. Cody Ware
38. Michael McDowell
Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts the eero 400 will be badass
Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be on the call for the race tomorrow, is fired up for the challenge Chicagoland presents the Next Gen car. He’s expecting fireworks from the action on this July 4th weekend; nothing screams freedom like 670 horsepower on an old racing surface with the potential for drivers to ‘bust their ass.’
“It’s a badass racetrack,” said Earnhardt Jr. “They’ll be racing from the apron to the wall. And it’s got some really nasty bumps and difficult things that are going to be really hard for the Next Gen car.
“Challenging for the Next Gen car. So I’m sure we’ll see some accidents or some guys busting their ass. Especially, there’s a tunnel bump in three and four that’s pretty bad.
I think it’ll be pretty badass. I’m looking forward to it.”
Tomorrow’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.