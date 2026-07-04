Eero 400 qualifying results: Denny Hamlin wins pole, lineup set for Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Chicagoland Speedway after a 7-year hiatus. With qualifying in the books, the starting grid is now set for Sunday’s eero 400.

Heading into the day, it was clear that thunderstorms would threaten qualifying. The Cup Series, however, dodged the weather, which stayed south and west of the Joilet, Illinois track as qualifying was completed and lining up by the metric was avoided.

After a dominating performance by Toyota in Saturday’s practice session, it was a Toyota that won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying. Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR points leader, narrowly edged out Kyle Larson for the honor.

2026 eero 400 Qualifying Order

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chris Buescher

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Ty Gibbs

6. Christopher Bell

7. Chase Briscoe

8. Bubba Wallace

9. Chase Elliott

10. William Byron

11. AJ Allmendinger

12. Alex Bowman

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Carson Hocevar

16. Zane Smith

17. John Hunter Nemechek

18. Riley Herbest

19. Ross Chastain

20. Ryan Preece

21. Connor Zilisch

22. Erik Jones

23. Austin Cindric

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. Austin Dillon

26. Daniel Surez

27. Ty Dillon

28. Corey Heim

29. Todd Gilliland

30. Shane van Gisbergen

31. Joey Logano

32. Noah Gragson

33. Cole Custer

34. Josh Berry

35. Austin Hill

36. J.J. Yeley

37. Cody Ware

38. Michael McDowell

Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts the eero 400 will be badass

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be on the call for the race tomorrow, is fired up for the challenge Chicagoland presents the Next Gen car. He’s expecting fireworks from the action on this July 4th weekend; nothing screams freedom like 670 horsepower on an old racing surface with the potential for drivers to ‘bust their ass.’

“It’s a badass racetrack,” said Earnhardt Jr. “They’ll be racing from the apron to the wall. And it’s got some really nasty bumps and difficult things that are going to be really hard for the Next Gen car.

“Challenging for the Next Gen car. So I’m sure we’ll see some accidents or some guys busting their ass. Especially, there’s a tunnel bump in three and four that’s pretty bad.

I think it’ll be pretty badass. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tomorrow’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.