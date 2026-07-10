fans-invited-as-NASCAR-announces-kyle-busch-celebration-of-life

NASCAR has announced a Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch, a public memorial service for all to attend. Admission is free for the event.

The event will be held on Friday, October 9th at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will take place following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Race that night.

“Forever remembered. Forever celebrated,” NASCAR tweeted. “Join us on October 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as we honor the life and legacy of Kyle Busch.”

Forever remembered. Forever celebrated.



Join us on October 9 at @CLTMotorSpdwy as we honor the life and legacy of Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/oCH3UbaLO5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2026

Kyle Busch won 234 races in three NASCAR Series

Busch began his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2005 and would put together a Hall-of-Fame career. In 762 races, Busch earned 63 wins and 395 top-10 finishes. He won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019 and the regular-season title in 2018 and 2019.

Busch also made an impact in NASCAR’s two other national series. He is the all-time wins leader in the Truck Series (69), and he’s the all-time wins leader in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (102). His most recent victory came in the Truck Series, when he competed in the Ecosave 200 at Dover last Friday.

Kyle Busch was born on May 2, 1985, in Las Vegas. He is survived by his parents, brother, and NASCAR legend Kurt Busch, wife Samantha, and two children — son Brexton, 11, and four-year-old daughter Lennix.

Samantha’s promise to Kyle

In June, Busch posted her promise to Kyle while he was in the hospital. She revealed:

“In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise,” she wrote. “I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing.”

Brexton Busch served as the honorary starter for the Masters Division race that his father was supposed to drive in June. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch’s father, Tom Busch, drove the No. 51 car in an honorary lap after the field drove in a missing man formation.

Those moments have not been easy for Samantha Busch. But she shared that she has also found beauty in them.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us,” she wrote. “These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over. It lives on through the dreams he inspired and the two children he loved more than anything.”

While racing remains an interest and a passion for her son Brexton, Samantha will honor Kyle Busch’s legacy by empowering Brexton in that endeavor. On that she was clear.

“It wasn’t a dream Kyle chose for him,” Samantha said of Brexton. “It was something they shared. They spent countless hours talking about race cars, working together, dreaming together, and building a bond around something they both genuinely loved. Racing is what lights Brexton up and as long as it’s the dream in his heart, I’ll be right there beside him, cheering him on every step of the way.

“And if one day his dreams take him somewhere else, that’s okay too. And if Lennix wants to get behind the wheel (we just bought her a kart for her 4th bday) it won’t be the same as having Kyle by her side but we will do our absolute best.”

Even though Kyle Busch is gone, there’s a certain comfort and familiarity at the racetrack. So many memories made, so many moments cherished.

As the Busch family heads forward, Brexton Busch will undoubtedly make some new ones along the way. And he’ll have thousands watching.

“The racetrack has been home for our family for nearly 20 years,” Samantha Busch wrote. “It’s where some of our greatest memories were made, where our kids grew up, and where so much of our life together happened. Right now when so much of our world feels unfamiliar it’s also one of the few places that still feels like home.

“Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build.

“So, we race on.”