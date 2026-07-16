Former-NASCAR-champion-crew-chief-goes-scorched-earth-over-daytona-package-changes

While fan reaction to the NASCAR changes to the Daytona rules package has been mixed, the reaction from inside the garage has been excitement about the changes. A former Cup Series Champion crew chief just went scorched earth after the announcement.

Cole Pearn, who was the crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. and won the 2017 Cup Series Championship with him, wants answers from NASCAR. He didn’t mince words.

At what point do these donkeys admit that they completely fumble fucked the design of this car. https://t.co/6aUYRLR9Pa — Cole Pearn (@colepearn) July 16, 2026

“At what point do these donkeys admit that they completely fumble f*cked the design of this car.”

Pearn, who became the first Canadian crew chief to win a Cup Series race in 2014 at Pocono, was at Furniture Row from 2010 until it shut down in 2018. He joined Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season with Truex, but announced he was leaving the sport at the end of that season to pursue other opportunities outside of NASCAR.

NASCAR changes Daytona rules package

NASCAR announced changes to the rules package on Wednesday for next month’s Cup Series race at Daytona. These changes were made in hopes of getting the racing closer to Atlanta than recent fuel-saving races at Daytona and Talladega.

“The rear spoiler will be shortened from 7 inches to 4 inches, the same height as intermediate tracks, in an effort to reduce drag, along with a slight reduction in horsepower from 510 to 465 to adjust for the reduced downforce,” wrote Zach Sturniolo on NASCAR.com. “NASCAR officials anticipate single-car runs to be approximately 3 mph faster than the current package, but cars in a pack are expected to run about the same speeds.”

The most intriguing part of the rules package change

What hasn’t been mentioned, aside from the downforce changes, has been how the cars will achieve better passing ability outside of the draft. We’ve heard about increased single-car speeds, but not how it would happen. Probst highlighted that in his interview with Steve Letarte.

“And probably something that we haven’t talked about yet is the drop gear change. A lot of times today, when the cars get in the pack and they’re going real fast, they actually get over the peak power curve of the engine.

“So, when they do get out to pass, they’re falling off the top horsepower when they do that. So, we’ll go ahead and make a drop gear change as well, so when they’re pulling out and gaining some of that RPM to complete the pass, they’re in the power band for the engine a little bit better.”