Jamie McMurray has a message for Carson Hocevar fans after TNT controversy

Carson Hocevar is seemingly adding new fans by the second. And those fans have shown very early on that they will defend Hocevar through all the reaches of social media. Jamie McMurray has seen it. He’s felt it.

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. on vacation this week, McMurray, who just finished the five-race run for NASCAR Cup coverage with TNT Sports with Earnhardt Jr., is filling in for his friend on the Dale Jr. Download.

McMurray wanted to clear the air on Carson Hocevar to viewers and Hocevar fans.

Clearing the air

McMurray opened by saying he really does like Carson Hocevar. And he feels that he’s exactly what NASCAR needs right now.

“The Carson Hocevar thing, it’s a challenge from my perspective of being on TV, and I have tried really hard to explain my position on this,” said McMurray. “And it has not come across correctly because I read the comments on social media, and I’m like, well, that’s not what I meant to say.

“Because the reality is I like Carson. I think he is exactly what NASCAR, the sport (needs). You want someone who’s willing to say just the random stuff he says.

“It’s totally different, and he’s fast, which helps. My take on Carson is that I have, as an analyst, I’m there to analyze what a driver thinks, and so I’m putting myself in the position of the other 30 guys that he’s racing against every week, and I can’t help but think like, ‘just put the shovel down.’ Stop fueling the fire because you can, and Denny said this, I believe: you can make one guy mad.

“Like if you want to make Corey Heim mad, that’s fine, but you can’t make everyone mad, or to me what we saw happen on Sunday where Carson’s just trying to get his lap back from the leader, you can’t have everybody against you.

“But what I have learned is that I should just embrace what he’s doing and just go with the flow on it.

“He’s one of one.”

Reflecting on the interview ahead of Atlanta

During the Atlanta pre-race show, Hocevar was peppered with pointed questions by Jeff Burton and Jamie McMurray about whether his personality and driving style would hurt him on track. He was also asked about his lack of respect from fellow competitors.

McMurray heard the blowback from Hocevar fans on the tone and tenor. He explained his view.

“I think that’s what I tried to get across, and everyone was taking it that I didn’t like him. It has nothing to do with whether I liked him or disliked him.

“It’s that I was trying to put myself in the position if I were Carson’s coach, like what do we have to do to go win a championship? I would say don’t do what you’re doing right now.

“You’re making too many people mad. If you make everyone mad, whoever wins the championship this year, someone’s going to cut them a break.

“A couple of people are going to cut them a break because maybe in the past you cut them a break. Whether fans want to believe that or not, being a good guy goes a long way in a lot of these scenarios.

“So as I watch everything he’s doing, I’m like, you’re never going to get cut a break. The guy’s always going to stop short in his pit stall to block you in just a little bit.

“My perspective on that was always trying to be, and I think I used it, because I have a kid that races, and so I used it as like, ‘Well, this is what I would tell my son, Carter.’ I wouldn’t do that, and here’s why.

“And every time I would say that on TV, people would be like, the hatred for Carson Hocevar continues. I’m like, it has nothing to do with that.”

McMurray admits jealousy of Hocevar

McMurray has made it clear that he likes Carson Hocevar. He’s made it clear that he thinks Hocevar is what NASCAR needs.

He also admits he’s jealous of Hocevar’s ability to just have fun while he’s racing.

“The one thing that I am really jealous of with Carson Hocevar is that he has fun when he races. I could never, like when I got in a car, I just wanted to win, and I wanted to do everything perfect and right, and I never really relaxed and just enjoyed the moment

“He seems to really enjoy everything he’s doing.”