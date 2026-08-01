Jeff Gordon names his NASCAR Mount Rushmore, explains surprising No. 4 choice

Always good for a debate-starter, Jeff Gordon was on Racin’ with the Boys this week and was asked for his Mt. Rushmore of NASCAR drivers. Jimmie Johnson appeared on the show the week before and listed Gordon on his, along with Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and himself.

Will Compton and Delanie Walker posed the same question to Gordon. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champ started with The Intimidator.

Dale Earnhardt lands up there

“Well, you know, I think that I look at it as a combination of championships and wins, right?” said Gordon. “Because if you look at Earnhardt, Earnhardt won seven championships, but 76 races, I believe, is what he won.

“And so he doesn’t have the wins to go along with the number of championships. But yet he’s still number one.”

Despite the rivalry, Gordon holds such deep respect for Earnhardt. That respect goes much deeper than on-track accomplishments, but his eye for NASCAR’s future in business dealings before his tragic passing at Daytona.

Petty & Pearson

Gordon’s next two are forever linked. Richard Petty and David Pearson. The rivalry that in so many ways shaped NASCAR. 63 one-two finishes between the two in 551 races.

“And Richard Petty’s got 200 wins and the seven championships. You know, I didn’t race against Richard, but, I would put him as number two.

“And then David Pearson, to me, he’s second on all-time win list at 105 wins. And to me, he’s number three.”

Number four?

Gordon put his former teammate, protege as the fourth and final selection on his Mt. Rushmore. Jimmie Johnson, it is.

“And then I’d put Jimmie number four, just because, you know, you got to have the three seven-time champions.”

Will Compton informed Gordon at that moment that Jimmie put himself up there. He didn’t tell Gordon that Jimmie also put Gordon on his own Mt. Rushmore.

“I’m not putting myself up there,” responded Gordon. “If you want to put a fifth up there, I’d put myself fifth.

“I mean, listen, if I’m Jimmie, it’d be hard for me not to put myself up there too, because you have to have the three seven-time champions up there. I mean, that to me is just a given.”

This is where the debate happens

Jeff Gordon knows. The debate around the four places is always for picking a fourth. Three seven-time champs make filling the first three spots easy.

For Gordon, it is Pearson. And there are a lot of reasons why.

“I think it really comes down to who’s the fourth, right? And I would put Pearson, just because I chased his record my whole career. Well, you know, halfway through my career, when I thought you’re not getting to Richard Petty at 200, but that 105 seemed attainable at one time.

“And, you know, I got to 93. So to me, Pearson, and you look at his percentage of wins and,what he did, because he didn’t always run a full season. He didn’t always chase the championships when he probably could have been.

“But man, that guy won. He won a lot. And I respect that.”

Who would be on your Mt. Rushmore of NASCAR drivers?