Jeff Gordon praises Denny Hamlin before challenging Carson Hocevar

Jeff Gordon burst onto the NASCAR Cup Series scene in 1993. He won the Brickyard 400 in 1994. And in 1995, he won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the first of four.

And NASCAR was booming. Rivalries, fan bases well outside of the traditional NASCAR strongholds. In a lot of ways, it was Gordon that ignited that boom. Intentional or not, he was a polarizing presence, young, California native, who brought new eyes, fans, and boos to the scene.

Gordon appeared on Racin’ with the Boys this week with Will Compton and Delanie Walker. He was asked what it would take to create that same type of boom today.

Lightning in a bottle

Gordon gave a fascinating response. And it was surprisingly less about the driver and more about the Next Gen car.

“I wish it was an easy answer,” said Gordon. “It’s tricky, right? Because the evolution of aerodynamics and race cars is making it harder for somebody to dominate.

“And I think you’ve got to have the lightning in the bottle personality or connection to a fan base that kind of creates that.

“But you’ve got to back it up with the winning on the racetrack. And it’s just, I mean, right now you’ve got Denny Hamlin, right? I feel like he’s doing a great job on the track. He doesn’t mind speaking his mind.

“And so it’s easy for that to create some rivalries or to create a like or dislike. Everybody respects him because of his talent. But I think what he says off the track, you’re either going to love it or hate it.”

What about Carson Hocevar?

As they do on Racin’ with the Boys every week, that opened the door to a Hocevar question. Lightning in a bottle is how Hocevar has been described over and over.

Gordon said that he wants Hocevar to be successful. NASCAR needs him to be successful, but to fulfill that potential, he needs to win races.

“I think Denny’s adding a lot of value to the sport right now. But young guys, I mean, I know everybody’s focused on Hocevar.

“But I want him to be successful. I want him to win more because we need him.

“We need that, especially if he’s willing to put himself out there like that. And listen, he was up at the Met Gala, and I think he was around the ESPYs. Like he’s doing all the right things and NASCAR’s helping to get him in the right places.

“But if he doesn’t have more wins, then it’s only going to take the sport so far. So, to me, it’s a combination of the Hamlins, the Chase Elliotts, the Kyle Larsons, Carson Hocevars. You’ve got to have a handful of guys that are bringing something unique and special.

“And I think we’ve got a good group. We’ve got some good momentum happening right now. But I think for Hocevar to really stand out, he’s got to win more.”

Gordon doubled down. Hocevar or any young driver needs to back up the talk.

“I mean, you have to have one: the ability to back up what you say by action on the track. And the other is that you’ve got a group of very loyal fans and people surrounding you. They’re going to support you no matter what you say.

“And so that feels good. Right. And it gives you confidence, and you can just keep going with that. But those other pieces have to be there.”