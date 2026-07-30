Joe Gibbs Racing withdraws key allegation against Spire, Chris Gabehart in lawsuit

In a surprising turn of legal events, Joe Gibbs Racing has withdrawn one of the allegations against Spire and Chris Gabehart in the ongoing lawsuit. According to a report, the allegation withdrawn is from JGR’s most recent filing.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass is reporting that Joe Gibbs Racing has withdrawn the allegation that a Spire employee told a JGR employee that Gabehart is significantly participating in the Spire competition strategy or decisions.

“JGR withdraws allegation ‘A Spire employee has informed a JGR employee that Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions,’” Pockrass tweeted. “JGR says ‘it does not possess nonprivileged information sufficient to support the allegations.’”

The lead-up to this withdrawn allegation

Previously, in court documents obtained by Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com, Joe Gibbs Racing alleged that a Spire employee informed a JGR employee that “Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.” This violates Gabehart’s non-compete with JGR if it’s true.

This now-withdrawn JGR complaint stated that Spire allowed Chris Gabehart into its shop in December and January before his hiring. It also claims that Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson has informed individuals that he possesses proprietary and trade secrets Gabehart took.

Weaver mentioned at the time that JGR hasn’t provided any proof of the allegations, even when asked by Judge Rodriguez, that Spire possesses or is using JGR trade secrets. The judge will ask JGR again to prove its claims.

Joe Gibbs Racing began battle with Chris Gabehart and Spire earlier this year

Joe Gibbs Racing accused Gabehart of stealing “JGR’s most sensitive information” to benefit Spire. Gabehart joined JGR in 2012 as an engineer and worked his way to crew chief for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. He became the competition director last year.

The lawsuit claimed that JGR learned on Feb. 11 that Gabehart planned to become the chief motorsports officer at Spire. Gabehart had not worked for JGR since he turned his laptop to the team on Nov. 10. The lawsuit claimed that the offer to Spire was named to Gabehart on Nov. 13, and Gabehart met with Dickerson on Dec. 2. Spire annoucned the hiring of Gabehart not too long after the lawsuit was filed.

JGR was founded by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs in 1992, and the team features Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs as its full-time Cup Series drivers. Spire was founded in 2018 by Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr in 2018, and the team includes full-time drivers Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell, and Carson Hocevar.