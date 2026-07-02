Joey Logano reveals the harsh reality Connor Zilisch is learning

At just 19 years old, Connor Zilisch has been dubbed a generational talent. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie entered the 2026 season with high expectations.

Coming off an 11-win O’Reilly Series season, it seemed reasonable to think that Zilisch would experience some success early on, despite the massive leap in competition and transitioning to the Next Gen car. The success has yet to come.

Joey Logano can relate to entering the Cup Series with similar expectations. He also suffered from a lack of results in his rookie season.

“Again, I can relate,” said Logano. “Maybe more so to Connor than I can with what [Carson] Hocevar has gone through. Because Connor was dubbed that guy. And he was that in the O’Reilly Series. Just like I was when I started over there, right? Won my third race.

“He was out there, wins a bunch of races, too. Like, it was, you know, this whole, like, hype, living up to the hype, get to the Cup level.

“Uh-oh.

“And that’s exactly what happened to me the first two years was, like, this wasn’t what I was expecting. These guys are really, really good. And that’s fact.”

Zilisch has 13 O’Reilly Series victories, his latest coming this May at Watkins Glen. However, through the first 18 races of his Cup rookie season, Zilisch sits at 34th in The Chase standings and has just one top 10, a seventh-place finish on Sunday at Sonoma.

Making the jump

The jump from O’Reilly to Cup is a massive one. Zilisch is experiencing that, just as Logano did.

“Like, the jump from the O’Reilly Series to the Cup Series is the largest jump in motorsports, period. Hands down, there’s not a larger jump from a talent level. Nothing against what’s going on in the O’Reilly Series, but everybody in the Cup Series can go to the O’Reilly Series and win today.

“Every single one of them. They’re all really freaking good. I learned that.

“Shit, I remember my first races, and I thought those guys that run in the back every week in the Cup series, I’m like, they suck, I can beat them. And then I’m watching them just laying two black marks off the corner, right, just doing burnouts off the corner.

“I’m like, holy cow, these guys are really good. And I couldn’t keep up. And it’s just those little details.

“Like, the talent level is amazing, but then the details of doing it for a long time, the experience level, the drivers knowing what they need in their team, in their car, and how to just manipulate so much stuff, that’s what makes them great. And it takes years to do it. Connor will do it.

“Connor’s an amazing talent. He’s great. But a diamond in the rough at the moment, right? Like, he just needs to be around long enough.”

Logano went from being a can’t-miss driving prospect for Joe Gibbs Racing to being out of a job following the 2012 season. Roger Penske saw something in Logano and he’s won three Cup Series Championships since.

Logano came this close to not making

It just took time. Time, which Logano feels all young drivers need.

“And I think that’s the big thing for young talent coming in these days is that they have to give them a chance, right? Like, I almost lost my chance. I mean, I technically did, right, until Team Penske gave me a second chance.

“But I was this close to not making it.

“Forget three championships. Not making it. Not driving race cars.

“And we need to give these younger guys a chance to keep up and catch up.”

Time will tell, but with Zilisch’s racing chops and pedigree, there’s no question his future is bright at the Cup level.