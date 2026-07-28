Justin Marks responds to growing Connor Zilisch, Hendrick Motorsports rumors

It only took a few minutes to pass between Alex Bowman announcing he signed a one-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports and retiring after the 2027 NASCAR Cup Season, and a report of Connor Zilisch being close to a deal to replace Bowman in the 48 car.

It’s almost become more of a when situation vs. if, thanks to the reporting of The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. Zilisch to HMS is the expectation following the 2027 season. And that announcement could come very soon, according to multiple sources within the NASCAR beat.

On Monday, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks was on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He addressed the Connor Zilisch to Hendrick Motorsports rumors head-on.

Marks is focused on Zilisch in the present

“He’s probably coveted for everybody,” said Marks. “I mean, he’s a very talented driver. He’s a very smart young man.

“He’s got a big career in front of him. I think for us, we are committed to Connor. Connor’s committed to us through the end of 2027.

“And 2028, although it’ll be here quickly, is a little too far away. I think for us to really be spending a lot of bandwidth on that at the moment, because what we’re trying to solve for right now is get him the experience, get him comfortable.”

Current mindset at Trackhouse

Marks never dismissed the rumors. Probably a telling sign, all things considered. Instead, he doubled down on the present. Both Trackhouse and Zilisch need to execute for their partners, namely Red Bull.

Trackhouse has to solve for its speed issues, which is likely compounded by Chevrolet’s body change for 2026 and it’s not like their alliance with HMS is helping them in that regard, considering they too are battling the same issues.

It’s also on Zilisch to do his part to be better, although his string of luck of late has rarely been self-induced.

“You know, we’ve got a great relationship with Red Bull and a lot of our other partners on the Chevrolet that he drives,” said Marks. “And it’s important for us to be executing on the agreement and the relationship and partnership that we have now.

“You know, I think that it’s on Trackhouse to continue to work really, really hard to try to give him good race cars. It’s on him to continue to do the work to be prepared and to show up and be the best race car driver that he can be.”

“You know, I think 2027 can be a really big year for him and for us. Well, he’s got a whole year under his belt, and he can go to all these races for the second time or third or fourth time, and really kind of know what he’s up against.”

“And I say all that to say that’s really where our mind is at right now. I think when it comes time to talk about the future, we’ll have that conversation with him, knowing that he’s a highly sought-after driver.”

‘That’s the way it goes’

While Marks did say that talks surrounding Zilisch’s future should start soon, considering his contract ends after next season, as do the contracts of Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain, he didn’t give overly optimistic vibes of it happening.

“I think that those conversations around him probably want to start, you know, sooner rather than later. It’s our job to present ourselves as a place that he wants to be. And if that happens and he’s at Trackhouse for a while into the future, great. If something different happens, then that’s the way it goes.

“We’ll all kind of go on and try to be the best that we can be. But right now, I just want to try to get him up the order and hopefully get him in victory lane while he’s contracted with us now.”